‘The Voice’ Season 20 Battle Round Spoilers: Which Contestants Make it Through?

Season 20 of The Voice has wrapped up Blind Auditions, and that means the show is moving on to the Battle Rounds where coaches pick artists from their own team to go up against one another in a showdown to see who moves on.

Coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton have all created their teams, and they’ll start choosing which contestants will be moving forward in the competition starting with the Battle Rounds.

Spoilers have been posted by The IdolForms Spoiler page, and they are usually accurate, though they are sometimes wrong in one or two cases.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for The Voice season 20 Battle Rounds follow.

Read on to learn what happens during The Voice battle rounds.

‘The Voice’ Season 20 Battle Round Spoilers

Here are the contestants, winners and songs that will be part of The Voice season 20 battle rounds. The winner of the round will be in bold.

Team Kelly

Anna Grace Felton vs. Ainae singing “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse

vs. Ainae singing “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse Corey Ward vs. Savanna Woods singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (Savanna SAVED by Kelly)

vs. Savanna Woods singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (Savanna SAVED by Kelly) Gihanna Zoe vs. Halley Greg singing “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

vs. Halley Greg singing “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran Kenzie Wheeler vs. JD Casper singing “Fishin’ in the Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

vs. JD Casper singing “Fishin’ in the Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Ryleigh Modig vs. Gean Garcia singing “pov” by Ariana Grande (Gean STOLEN by John and Nick. He goes with Team Legend)

Team Blake

Connor Christian vs. Aaron Konzelman singing “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Waylon Jennings

vs. Aaron Konzelman singing “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Waylon Jennings Ethan Lively vs. Avery Roberson singing “Just Got Started Loving You” by James Otto (Avery STOLEN by Team Kelly)

vs. Avery Roberson singing “Just Got Started Loving You” by James Otto (Avery STOLEN by Team Kelly) Cam Anthony vs. Emma Caroline singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay (Emma SAVED by Blake)

vs. Emma Caroline singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay (Emma SAVED by Blake) Jordan Matthew Young vs. Keegan Ferrel singing “Calling All Angels” by Train (Keegan STOLEN by Nick)

vs. Keegan Ferrel singing “Calling All Angels” by Train (Keegan STOLEN by Nick) Pete Mroz vs. Savanna Chestnut singing “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt

Team Legend

Rio Lana vs. Carolina Rial singing “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra (Carolina SAVED by John)

vs. Carolina Rial singing “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra (Carolina SAVED by John) Pia Renee vs. Christine Cain singing “Baby” by Brandy

vs. Christine Cain singing “Baby” by Brandy Ciana Pelekai vs. Denisha Dalton singing “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae

vs. Denisha Dalton singing “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae Victor Solomon vs. Deion Warren singing “U Got it Bad” by usher

vs. Deion Warren singing “U Got it Bad” by usher Zania Alake vs. Durell Anthony singing “Emotion” by Bee Gees

Team Nick

Dana Monique vs. Devan Blake Jones sing “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber (Devan SAVED by Nick)

vs. Devan Blake Jones sing “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber (Devan SAVED by Nick) Jose Figueroa, Jr. vs. Awari singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

vs. Awari singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle Rachel Mac vs. Bradley Sinclair singing “Your Song” by Elton John

vs. Bradley Sinclair singing “Your Song” by Elton John Raine Stern vs. Andrew Marshall singing “Adore You” by Harry STyles (Andrew STOLEN by Blake)

vs. Andrew Marshall singing “Adore You” by Harry STyles (Andrew STOLEN by Blake) Zae Romeo vs. Lindsay Joan singing “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron and Zendaya

Who Are ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisors?

This season on The Voice, some familiar faces will be joining the teams.

For Team Nick, actor and singer Darren Criss is the Battle Round Advisor. Brandy joins Team Legend, Dan + Shay join Team Blake, and Team Kelly will be advised by Luis Fonsi.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ 2021 Spoilers: Season 4 Top 24 Contestants