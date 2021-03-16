‘American Idol’ 2021 Spoilers: Season 4 Top 24 Contestants

Season 4 of American Idol has brought plenty of talent to TV screens around the nation, but the hopefuls will start being sent home during the upcoming Hollywood Week episodes and the following Showstopper/Final Judgement episodes.

During Hollywood Week, which includes two episodes, the contestants participate in the genre challenge and then the duet challenge. Those episodes air on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

The following week will be the Showstopper and Final Judgement round, which include two episodes to air on March 28 and March 29. Following those episodes, there will be 24 episodes confirmed to be performing in the live shows.

The contestants who move on were chosen by American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie before the viewers get to start choosing who moves on in the competition.

It’s likely that a 25th spot is available and that it will be chosen by viewers. It’s tradition for the judges to pick two people that they can’t decide on and have viewers vote to see who gets to move on to the next round of the competition following the Showstopper/Final Judgement round.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 24 contestants of American Idol season 4 follow.

It’s worth noting that the spoilers, which were posted by The Idol Pad, were originally different and were then withdrawn. Spoilers have been harder to come by because of the filming conditions caused by the pandemic, so these names could change if new information comes out.

Read on to learn about which contestants make it through the next two rounds of American Idol season 4.

Top 12 Male Contestants on ‘American Idol’ Season 4

There are 12 male contestants who will make it through the next few rounds of the competition.

Here are the contestants who make it through to the live shows:

Benson Boone

Brennan Hepler (Beane)

Caleb Kennedy

Cecil Ray Baker

Chayce Bekham

Colin Jamieson

DeShawn Goncalves

Graham DeFranco

Hunter Metts

Jason Warrior

Willie Spence

Wyatt Pike

Some people to watch out of this list are definitely Benson Boone, who is a TikTok star and stole the judge’s hearts when he performed for his audition.

Wyatt Pike, Jason Warrior and DeShawn Goncalves also had successful auditions with three “yes” votes each. This is Warrior’s second singing competition, so it’s likely he’ll bring his A-Game each time he performs on the show.

Top 12 Female Contestants on ‘American Idol’ Season 4

There are 12 female contestants who make it through Hollywood week as well as the Showstoppers/Final Judgement round on American Idol in season 4.

Here are the female contestants who will be moving on to live shows:

Alana Sherman

Alanis Sophia

Alyssa Wray

Andrea Valles

Anilee List

Casey Bishop

Cassandra Coleman

Grace Kinstler

Hannah Everhart

Madison Watkins

Mary Jo Young

Notable names on the female list include Alanis Sophia, who many people thought would win the show following her amazing audition, Casey Bishop, who amazed the judges with her big voice and Grace Kinstler, who made Luke Bryan cry during her audition. Also notable is Hannah Everhart who looks a bit like Katy Perry and was dubbed the country version of Perry during her audition. Mary Jo Young is also one contestant to watch during the competition.

American Idol airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hollywood week begins airing on Sunday, March 21

