‘The Voice’ Coach Found Out Her Ex Was Cheating While Her Dad Was in the ICU

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Girard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022. “The Voice” coach released a joint statement at the time to confirm the news — and ask for privacy.

More than a year later, Shakira is speaking out about the split — which seemed amicable at first. That is, until Shakira learned that Piqué had cheated on her. Shakira says that she actually found out about her ex’s infidelity while her father was in the ICU recuperating after a fall.

“[My dad] went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation. While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU,” Shakira said in an interview with People en Espanol.

“The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much,” she added.

Shakira’s Father Is Still Dealing With Health Issues

In addition to everything that Shakira has been going through, her father’s health has also been hanging in the balance.

“He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries— all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night,” she explained.

“They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn’t come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life,” she added.

Shakira, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of “The Voice,” doesn’t share many updates about her father’s health on social media, but she has shared a handful of photos of him over the past year or so.

Shakira Moved to Miami Following Her Split

After her split from Piqué, Shakira moved from Barcelona to Miami with the two boys that she shares with her ex.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” Shakira captioned an Instagram post on April 2, 2023 (translated using Google).

“Today we begin a new chapter in the search for your happiness. Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love,” she added.

Meanwhile, Piqué has moved on romantically and has been linked to Clara Chia, according to People magazine. The two were first spotted together in August 2022, just two months after Shakira announced her split from the soccer star. In January 2023, they made their romance Instagram official — and there have even been rumors that the two are engaged to be married.

