‘The Voice’ 2021 Live Recap: Spoilers on Contestants & Performances 5/24

NBC’s “The Voice” aired the final performance and voting live show of the season on Monday, May 24, 2021. Voting opened during the show and ran until the next morning, leaving enough time to tally votes for the live results show and three-hour finale event on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the Monday, May 24, 2021 episode of “The Voice.”

‘The Voice’ 2021 Top 5 Live Show Live Recap

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

The show started with Carson Daly introducing coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and John Legend. He also revealed that Blake Shelton would be performing “Minimum Wage” later on in the night.

The first performance of the night came from Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, who Blake Shelton has said will win the show. Wheeler performed “Heartland” by George Strait for his first performance of the night, adding in some moves of his own to show off his personality. He earned a lot of cheering from his coach and a standing ovation from the other coaches.

Next up was Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, who dedicated his performance to Ciarra, his girlfriend. He sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. He also received a standing ovation from his coach, and Nick told him that he actually also met his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on Twitter. John praised Victor’s “artistry.”

Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young was the third artist to perform. He sang “Key to the Highway” by Big Bill Broonzy after explaining that that kind of music is what made him want to be a performer in the first place. John told him that he was the “best-dressed man” on this season and he loves his presence and overall vibe.

Rachel Mac, of Team Nick, dedicated her song to her 11-month-old nephew, Ezra. She performed “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack, which she said was an important song to her since her father used to sing it to her.

Who Are the Guest Performers on the Finale?

The entire finale event is sure to be star-studded. Here’s who’s performing:

Lauren Daigle

Ben Platt

Gwen Stefani & Saweetie

Justin Bieber

Thomas Rhett

Snoop Dogg & DJ Battlecat

One Republic

Maroon 5

Kelsea Ballerini

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

