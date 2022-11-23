A ‘Voice’ Star Won’t Be With Their Kids on Thanksgiving

One “Voice” coach is going to be on her own for Thanksgiving — Gwen Stefani’s three sons are spending Thanksgiving with their father, Gavin Rossdale, so it’ll just be Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton carving the turkey this year.

Gavin Rossdale Revealed He & Gwen Stefani Trade Off For Holidays

Rossdale and Stefani were married from 2002 to 2016 and in that time, they welcomed three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. After they got divorced, they have shared custody of their boys and Rossdale revealed in an interview with E! News on the red carpet for the 2022 American Music Awards that for Thanksgiving 2022, it’s his turn to carve the turkey and serve up some pumpkin pie for the kids. But it won’t just be the four of them. Rossdale is hosting 14 people for Thanksgiving this year.

“I have my boys this year — I trade off — so this year I have fourteen people for lunch or dinner. So we’re doing that and trying feed everyone up and have a great time. It’s so nice because it’s the one holiday where there is no pressure of gifts,” said Rossdale, adding, “Christmas you’re always like, ‘Oh my god the pressure’ but this has no pressure aside from don’t screw up the cooking.”

Rossdale said that at Thanksgiving, it’s important for everyone to “express who and what we are grateful for” because “gratitude is everything.”

In addition to his three sons with Stefani, Rossdale also has a daughter named Daisy Lowe, a model, from his relationship with singer/songwriter and designer Pearl Lowe.

Presumably, Stefani and Shelton will get to celebrate Christmas with the three boys in December. Shelton said in an interview with KFROG in February 2021 that he takes his job as their stepdad very seriously.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard, or harder, as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” Shelton said. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

“I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” he continues. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Rossdale Also Said He’s Proud of His Sons: ‘They’re Good People’

Also on the American Music Awards red carpet, Rossdale told “Entertainment Tonight” that the No. 1 lesson he and Stefani are instilling in his sons is to treat people they way they want to be treated and he’s proud of the people his sons are becoming.

“I think that we treat people how we want to be treated, no matter who they are, creed, color, whatever. I got good kids, I feel good about that. They’re good people,” said Rossdale.

That goes hand in hand with his new album, “The Art of Survival,” which is the ninth studio album from Rossdale and his band Bush.

“I hope that [the message of the album is] the shared sense of everyone’s been through so much these last couple years, so it’s ‘The Art of Survival,'” shared the singer. “Specifically, on [song] ‘More Than Machines’ I have a reference to girls in control, not the government, it’s the idea of protecting women and women’s rights. Everyone’s rights, really. I’m all for that. I’m from London, so we believe in diversity.”

He also said that he has “great memories” of being at the American Music Awards, especially the time he performed with Carlos Santana at the 2010 AMAs show, which was “a beautiful experience.”

“The Voice” currently airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC. It will return for its 23rd season in the spring of 2023.