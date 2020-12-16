The Voice 2020 Winner: Who Won Season 19 Tonight?

Tonight was the season finale of The Voice, which featured performances from coaches and other stars before the official announcement of who got the most votes after last night’s live show.

The three-hour season finale event was hosted by Carson Daly and started with a one-hour special going over the best performances from all of the season 19 live shows.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were all hoping to take home the win at the end of the night. The performers in the competition were Team John’s John Holiday, Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin, Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, and Team Kelly’s Desz.

WARNING: Spoilers for the season finale of season 19 of The Voice follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who won the competition.

Who Won ‘The Voice’ 2020?

After nearly two hours of performances from the contestants, coaches and other stars, Carson Daly finally announced the results from America’s vote regarding who would win the title of The Voice.

Daly checked in with each contestant before announcing the winners and runners up in order.

The winner was then announced to be Carter Rubin and Team Gwen. Second place went to Jim Ranger and Team Blake. The third runner up was Ian Flanigan followed by Desz (Team Kelly) and then John Holiday.

Who Were the Top Five Finalists?

Each coach had at least one finalist competing in the season finale of The Voice.

DeSz: DeSz won the top vote on Team Kelly from viewers, meaning she was safe to go through to the finale. DeSz is a 30-year-old originally from Houston, Texas who now lives in Los Angeles, California. According to her cast biography, she grew up in a musical family, and her mother died when she was just 11 years old. She performed for the first time at her mother’s funeral.

John Holiday: Team John’s Holiday is a 35-year-old singer from Appleton, Wisconsin. He grew up singing in church, according to his cast biography. He decided to pursue opera music later on in his life, and he performs in four languages as well as working as a jazz singer.

Ian Flanigan: Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan is 30 years old and is from Saugerties, New York. He has been writing songs since he was 11 years old, according to his cast biography. He has since launched his own production company with his life partner and daughter. They tour full-time from their motorhome.

Jim Ranger: Jim Ranger is another contestant on Team Blake. He is 38 years old and is a resident of Bakersfield, California, according to his cast biography. He started singing when he was four years old and learned to play the guitar when he was 13. He has three children and currently works as a campus pastor and worship leader at his dad’s church.

Carter Rubin: Carter Rubin is Team Gwen’s 15-year-old prodige. He is from Shoreham, New York. He was inspired to sing by his grandfather, according to his cast biography. He often performs in school musicals and community events.

The Voice season 20 will air in 2021, as the show has already been filming the next season.

