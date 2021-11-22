‘The Voice’ Coaches Share Week 3 Live Show Sneak Peek

The third week of live shows is set to begin on NBC’s “The Voice,” and coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend shared a little sneak peek into what to expect from the upcoming episode.

The episode airing on Monday, November 22, 2021, will feature performances from each of the top 11 contestants remaining on the show.

Then, on Tuesday, November 23, that pool will be narrowed down to the top 9 contestants overall in the competition. The top 9 will be decided by votes from viewers, then the remaining contestants will compete for one spot in the Wildcard Instant Save.

'The Voice' Coaches Gave a Sneak Peek Into Week 3





In a new YouTube video, each of the coaches shared a bit about the upcoming live show.

“So, top 11 is really interesting,” Clarkson says in the video. “Because we now get to celebrate these fans and let them choose songs for the artists. Abd they’re the reason why these artists are here. You know, they’re voting for them now. And it’s really cool for them to have that relationship with them at this point in the show.”

John Legend agreed.

“I love fan week,” he shared. “It’s so cool to see all these relatively unknown artists gather fans across the country who really love them. And we get to hear what our fans want these artists to sing. Fact is, if you don’t have fans, you’re not going to win this competition.”

Ariana Grande’s portion of the video shows her praising her remaining artists before commenting on fan week.

“Fan week is very fun,” she said. “It’s kind of our chance to get to know what the audience thinks of these artists, who they think they are, and you get to connect the dots to see how the artist relates to the audience’s perception of them.”

The three remaining artists on Team Blake then got their time in the spotlight, featuring Shelton’s comments to each of them.

Shelton added about fan week, “We’re going from 11 to 10 this week. You never know what’s going to happen. All I care is about my team sticking together.”

‘The Voice’ Schedule & Remaining Contestants

There are 11 artists remaining on “The Voice” season 21 at the time of writing. Each week, the pool will be narrowed until the finale, which is set to air in mid-December. Because of the new rules, there is not an even number of artists on each team. Team Kelly has four artists remaining, Team Blake has three, and the other two teams have two artists each.

Here’s who made it through to the top 11:

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Team Ariana

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

And here’s the schedule:

November 22: Top 11 Live Show

November 23: Top 9 Results Show

November 29: Top 9 Live Show

November 30: Top 7 Results Show

December 6: Top 7 Semi-Finals

December 7: Top 5 Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Top 5 Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

