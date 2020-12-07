‘The Voice’ Top 9 Voting 2020: How to Vote for Contestants

NBC’s hit reality singing competition The Voice relies on votes from viewers to decide who gets to go through to the season finale next week. As the show continues, votes become more important as the contestants are cut down from nine to the final five.

There are currently nine contestants remaining in the competition. That number will be cut down to just four contestants in addition to the Wildcard Instant Save that will be announced at the beginning of the live finale.

Next week, the first part of the live season finale airs on Monday and the second part airs on Tuesday in an extra-long episode featuring performances and culminating with the announcement of the winner.

Here’s how you can vote for your favorite The Voice contestants:

Vote and Play Along With the Official ‘The Voice’ App

Downloading The Voice Official App on your smartphone or device is the best way to interact with the show as well as vote. The official app lets users vote and save artists as the show airs, and it’s available on both iOS and Android devices.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an email and create an NBCUniversal profile, which is also usable to vote for America’s Got Talent during seasons of that show.

The Voice Official App also allows you to create a type of fantasy team, much like fantasy sports, and draft which contestants you believe will make it further in the season.

Viewers Can Also Vote Online or Through Google or Xfinity

If for some reason downloading the app isn’t an option for you, or you don’t want to download it, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. Starting this week with the performances from the top nine contestants, you can only vote one time per contestant, so choose wisely!

Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to 1 hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

When using an Xfinity remote, you can also use the voice command “Vote for The Voice” via your Voice Remote during the voting window. You can also vote at xfinity.com/VoiceVote during applicable voting windows. The limit is 10 votes per artist per Facebook account or Xfinity account. This method does not require an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity Voice Remote or an Xfinity subscription that includes NBC according to the FAQ.

Another new way to vote this season is through the Google Assistant. To use the Google Assistant to vote, viewers just need to say “Hey Google, vote for The Voice” during the voting windows, and the command will activate the Google Assistant. From there, simply assign votes to any contestants and the votes will be submitted at the end of the voting window.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

