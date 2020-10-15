The Voice Changes and Format for Season 19: What Changed Due to COVID-19?

NBC’s The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 with an all-new season, but it’ll look a little different due to new COVID-19 safety protocols. Even with all the new rules and protocols, there will be familiar formatting and faces for all fans to enjoy.

The Voice season 19 premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show will also air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. through the blind audition round. Each episode is two hours long. While the show’s premiere date was slightly delayed, as it usually premieres in September, it’s likely the season will still last at the very least into January or February.

Read on to learn more about what to expect for The Voice season 19.

Who Are The Voice Season 19 Coaches?

This year, fans can expect some familiar faces to return to the coach’s seats. Last year’s rookie Nick Jonas will not be returning to the red chair, and Gwen Stefani will be returning to take his place.

The coaches for season 19 are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. Carson Daly will be returning to host the show.

It’s safe to say we’ll be seeing some friendly animosity between the coaches throughout the season, as the roasting Shelton has already started. In a promo for the new season, Stefani shared that she’s been quarantined with Shelton during the year, and Legend jokingly replied, “Wow, I’m sorry.”

Who Are The Voice Season 19 Advisors?

The advisors for season 19 have already been announced in advance of the season.

The Mega Mentor, however, has not yet been announced, as they’re generally announced just a week or two before they appear on the show to help out the contestants.

This year, Team Blake will be advised by Kane Brown, which is a great fit since they’re both country stars. Kelly Clarkson’s team will be advised by Leon Bridges, John Legend will have Miguel on his side, and Team Gwen will have Julia Michaels as their advisor this season.

Rules Will Include the Block & Possibly the Steal

The fan-favorite rule, the Block will be returning for Season 19 of the show. That means that each coach will be able to block one of the others during Blind Auditions. Usually, coaches use this when they think another one of the coaches would love to have a certain contestant on their team.

We’re not sure if the Steal will be making the return later on in the season, but it’s a definite possibility, as it has been a fixture in the last few seasons of The Voice.

Other additions to this season include Gwen Stefani’s T-shirt launcher, which she’ll be using to deliver the team shirts in a COVID-19 preventing manner to each of the contestants who choose her as a coach, and Kelly Clarkson will also be using interesting ways to get her signature team jackets to each of the contestants.

Luckily for viewers, it seems as though everything will take place in-person this time around, which is different than it was last season when the show had to finish filming virtually with all contestants performing at their own homes.

The auditions, as usual, were pre-filmed. They took place in August 2020 with a COVID safety protocol plan in place.

The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

