The Voice Season 20 Judges & Cast Spoilers So Far

The Voice season finale takes place tonight, Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The five contestants will compete for a chance to receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. The contestants that remain are Team Kelly Clarkson’s DeSz, Team John Legend’s John Holiday, Team Blake Shelton’s Ian Flanigan, Team Blake Shelton’s Jim Ranger, and Team Gwen Stefani’s Carter Rubin.

Tuesday’s show will feature a number of performances from people other than the final five contestants. Fans can expect to see various musical artists set to perform at the live show including Jason Derulo, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and P!nk.

While the season may be almost over, fans can expect a new season in the not so distant future. There is no official premiere date yet, but The Voice season 20 will most likely air in February 2021, based off the past season air dates.

Fans Can Expect a Change in the Judge Panel

NBC will be celebrating 20 successful seasons of The Voice with its newest season. The spring season will even feature a new guest. Nick Jonas will return as a coach for season 20 of The Voice. Gwen Stefani will not be returning for the season, so Jonas will take over her red swivel chair.

Jonas will join the other three returning coaches: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. Carson Daly will also return as the host for his 20th season. The 28-year-old Jonas Brothers performer formerly starred as a judge on season 18 of The Voice and temporarily replaced Stefani.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18. I’ve honed in my skills,” Jonas said in a video. “Little do these coaches know, I’ve grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Jonas joked that his ultimate goal is to beat Shelton. In the same preview clip, Shelton jokes to Jonas, “It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back. What are you doing buddy? Taking a nap?” Jonas seriously responds, “A warrior never sleeps.” Shelton replies, “Oh my God, he’s so cute when he’s scary … I’m so happy you’re back.”

Fans Can Expect to See ‘The Voice’ Contestants Before the Premiere

Unlike many other reality shows, The Voice is all about the element of surprise. Not even the judges know who’s behind the singing voice until they swivel their red chairs around. Fans will get to see the contestants in full when the new season premieres in spring 2021.

While fans will have to wait to see all the contestants, The Voice will start sharing some of them before the premiere. The latest season of The Voice premiered on October 19. Some fans may have noticed that The Voice’s Instagram page began posting singers and performances a few days before the premiere.

For instance, a few days before the season 19 premiere, The Voice posted the entire audition for Tamara Jade. Jade ended up placing in the top nine, so they’re eager for fans to get excited. The Voice website also appears to still be having a virtual open call for anyone to apply.

