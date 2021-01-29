Everything We Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 20

Season 20 of The Voice premieres in February 2021. The show will feature a number of returning faces along with a full cast of new contestants battling it out to win the title of The Voice.

Season 19 of The Voice ended in December 2020, and the show is only taking a short break before returning for a new season starting with blind auditions. Those auditions were filmed during the last months of season 19.

Read on to learn more about what we know about the upcoming season of The Voice.

Who Will be Coaching on Season 20 of ‘The Voice’?

This season, there will be three coaches returning for another consecutive season and one more familiar face taking up the last big red chair following Gwen Stefani’s exit from the show.

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend are all returning to their job as coaches on the show, hoping to beat out one another for the championship. This season, however, Nick Jonas is once again joining the cast as the fourth coach with the goal to beat Blake Shelton.

Jonas communicated his one goal in returning to the show during the promo announcing his return. The highly theatrical video showed that Jonas has been meditating on ways to beat Shelton and that he wants to “make him cry.” The promotion shows Shelton, Clarkson and Legend walking into a room where Jonas sits on the floor.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18,” Jonas says in the video. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I grow stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Shelton shouts, “It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back! What are you doing, taking a nap?”

“A warrior never sleeps,” Jonas tells him, causing Shelton to reply, “My God, he’s so cute when he’s scary.”

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

When Does ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere?

The Voice season 20 premieres in February 2021, though it’s not yet clear which time slot the show will be taking this time around. Auditions for the season are underway and have been since the last months of 2020. The last virtual call for auditions take place on February 4 and 5, so it’s likely the show will begin airing late that month.

Carson Daly returns to the show to host once again. The show is filmed in Universal Studios in Hollywood with extensive social distancing guidelines as well as other safety regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other guest cast members including the advisors and mega mentors have yet to be announced, but they’re likely to be big stars. Last season, for instance, the Battle Advisors were Julia Michaels, Leon Bridges, Miguel and Kane Brown. The Mega Mentor was Usher.

The Voice returns in 2021 for season 20.

READ NEXT: How Much Do ‘The Voice’ Coaches Get Paid?

