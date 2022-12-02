‘The Voice’ Viewers Call Show ‘Unfair’ Ahead of Season 22 Semi-Finals

The top 8 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” are set to compete in the live semi-finals on Monday, December 6, 2022, in hopes of making it through to the two-part season finale the following week.

Some fans called the show unfair following the top 8 reveal, however, specifically in regards to one contestant being a professional singer with a lot of experience prior to auditioning for the show.

There are a number of requirements contestants have to meet before auditioning for “The Voice.” They have to be present in the United States, at least 13 years old, not be a candidate for public office or plan to be one in the year following the season’s airing, they must submit a background check, travel to and from locations across the United States and have no ties within their immediate family to a number of companies tied to “The Voice.”

There are no rules about being a current recording artist and auditioning for “The Voice.” All eligibility requirements can be seen online at “The Voice” casting site.

Fans Think Morgan Myles Has Too Much Professional Experience

Some fans think that Morgan Myles, the only remaining contestant on Camila Cabello’s team going into the semi-finals, has too much experience to be participating and competing on “The Voice.”

“Isn’t this a way for unknown artists and undiscovered talent to break into the industry and make a name for themselves?” one person asked on Reddit, pointing out that Myles previously toured with Reba McEntire and has been a professional singer for quite some time.

They added, “I’m sure I’m probably wrong given that she’s still on the show but that fact about her had made both of us go from thinking she was alright to rooting for her to get kicked. Basically, we don’t think it’s right she’s taking the spot from another artist who isn’t already a professional. Anyone else in the same boat or are we crazy?”

Fans in the comments reminded the poster that there have been many artists in past seasons with a lot of professional experience before joining “The Voice.” Many of those artists have been backup singers for many popular bands, one person said.

“The Voice is full of industry “plants”, this is nothing new,” one viewer wrote.

Another person replied, “yea I agree it’s kinda weird to think on a show like that there’s already professional singers and it seems a lot of them are this season, kind of weird to me but guess that’s how it is, it just seems like you’d assume people on these shows are like unknown people.”

On Instagram, some people agreed. In the comment section of a post of Myles’ most recent performance, some pointed out that she’s already a professional recording artist.

“She is definitely good but the show is about new, inexperienced performers,” one person commented.

Another person said that Myles was getting votes because of her sizeable social media following when compared to other contestants. Myles has 97,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Fans had the same criticism last season when Wendy Moten, who had a lot of professional experience, made it through to the finale.

Myles Released Her Debut Album in 2020

Myles released her debut album, “Therapy,” in January of 2020. She worked with award-winning producers Corey Crowder and Jason Mater on the album.

According to her website, Myles has “already earned critical acclaim” and has been influenced by women with big voices.

“I hope this music ultimately connects and helps people to heal,” Myles said about her first album.

Her most-listened-to song on Spotify is “Acapella,” with over 500,000 streams. The most-streamed song from her debut album is “Sanctuary,” with just over 43,000 listens at the time of writing.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.