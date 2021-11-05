‘The Voice’ Fans Slam Season 21 As ‘Not Fair’

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” think that season 21 is unfair because one of the singers on Blake Shelton’s team has been a professional singer for years ahead of her time performing on the show.

Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson have worked to form their teams and include the best artists ahead of the live shows when fan voting is what matters most. That being said, some fans think one Team Blake member should not have been able to compete at all.

Wendy Moten is a singer who has been performing since the 1990s. She had a single called “Come In Out of the Rain” chart in the UK in 1994. It also peaked at number 5 on the adult contemporary charts in 1993.

She later sang backup vocals for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their tours from 2005 through 2018. According to her website, Moten also toured with Martina McBride and Vince Gill.

Moten has released six studio albums and one EP.

Fans Think Moten’s Presence Is Unfair

I feel like Wendy being on this show is not giving the other contestants a fair chance. She is already a professional singer. #thevoice — Jess (@Dmv__jess) October 26, 2021

Many fans have taken to social media to express that they think Moten’s presence in the competition is unfair to the other contestants, who are not professional singers.

“with all due respect why was Wendy allowed on #thevoice she has way too much experience and doesn’t need coaching. Baffling,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “#TheVoice NO for Wendy since this lady has already won a Grammy! How fair is that! Guess the voice doesn’t care. Sure isn’t what they say they are.”

Moten is part of a band called the The Time Jumpers, which has won a Grammy Award.

“I feel like Wendy being on the show is not giving the other contestants a fair chance. She is already a professional singer,” another fan tweeted.

Another person tweeted, “Wendy’s cv is bigger than the judges like wow.. is it even fair that she’s on this show rn? not that I’m complaining cause i love listening but i feel bad for the other contestants #thevoice.”

“Wendy being on ‘The Voice’ is high key not fair when she’s an actual professional singer and going up against people who have never sang in front of an audience. Obviously she’s going to win each time…” another person wrote.

Fans Also Think Moten Will Win The competition





After her Knockout performance when she sang Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” fans took to the comment section on YouTube to say they think she’ll win the competition.

“I mean, Wendy is probably the best contestant of all seasons ever. She is unreachable,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Wendy sounds like she should be mentoring not contesting lol this is incredible.”

“Wendy is one of those RARE vocalists that every fiber in her being is made to sing. She’s incredible. Everything feels so effortless. And if somehow she does not win this show, The Voice needs to change its name because it’s clearly not about that.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

