Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dead: Actor Murdered in Atlanta, Spike Lee Says

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was murdered on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia, director Spike Lee announced on Instagram on Sunday. The director, who’d worked with Byrd on many movies, wrote, “I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. … May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.”

Lee did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Byrd’s death. Byrd’s family has not yet issued a statement. Heavy reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Byrd was born on June 25, 1950, in Georgia and attended Morris Brown College in Atlanta, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in education, Pop Culture reported. He then attended the California Institute of the Arts where he received a master’s degree in dance. Byrd worked as an actor primarily in Spike Lee films such as Clockers, Bamboozled, Get on the Bus and Red Hook Summer. At the same time, he pursued a career in theater, appearing in various productions.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

READ NEXT: Abraham Lincoln Deathbed Photo: New Documentary Explores if It’s Real