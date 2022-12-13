‘Queen of Rock ‘N Roll’s’ Son Dead 3 Weeks After Medical Diagnosis

The “Queen of Rock ‘N Roll” is mourning the loss of her son.

Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, died in early December, just three weeks after he was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer, according to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office (via TMZ). His official cause of death is listed as “complications of metastatic colon carcinoma.”

News of Ronnie Turner’s death was confirmed on December 9, 2022, by his wife, Afida Turner.

“My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul high my husband my best friend my baby I was your mummy, your nurse your little monster. I did the best to the end this time I was no able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad. this is a tragedy u with your brother craig and your father ike turner and aline rest in paradise,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that the death is “so unfair.”

Although Tina Turner never competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” her songs have been used in choreography many times over the past 31 seasons.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tina Turner Shared a Post About Her Son on Instagram

On December 9, 2022, Tina Turner shared a post about her son’s tragic death.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself with her eyes closed.

Several people left their condolences in the comments section of Tina Turner’s post.

“So sorry to hear about such devastating loss. Sending love to you and your entire family,” one person wrote.

“Sorry for your loss.. Sending energy and love,” another comment read.

“I send my deepest condolences to you and your family I know you may not remember me but my name is Vernell g jr you babysit me at an early age I never forgot about you keep your strength in belief in God he will make sure he’ll keep you in perfect peace!!!!!” a third Instagram user added.

Ronnie Turner was the only biological son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner. Like his mom, Ronnie Turner was also a talented musician and was in a group called Manufactured Funk, according to Huff Post.

Tina Turner’s Oldest Son Died by Suicide in 2018

Tina Turner and her ex-husband Ike Turner, who were married from 1962 to 1978, had a blended family. Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner’s two sons, Michael Turner and Ike Jr Turner while Ike Turner adopted Tina Turner’s oldest son, Craig, after the two got married. Craig Turner died by suicide in 2018.

“I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” Tina Turner told CBS News’ Gayle King in a 2019 interview. “I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”

Tina Turner had previously spoken to BBC News about Craig’s untimely death.

“I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn’t he call the new girlfriend that gave him the lift?” she wondered back in 2018.

READ NEXT: Carrie Ann Inaba Seeks Medical Attention After Scary Injury