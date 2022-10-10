90 Day Fiancé: Too Far? Angela and Michael Get Physical

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” has finally aired one of the most explosive moments of a veteran couple. The October 9 episode captured Angela Deem confronting her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria.

After marrying in Nigeria in 2020, the couple has been long-distance, as Deem returned to her home in Georgia while they await Ilesanmi’s visa.

This season has showcased their struggles with communication. As Ilesanmi’s visa could arrive at any time, Deem was not comfortable with him arriving in the US with their marriage in its current state.

Fearing that Ilesanmi was hiding something, Deem planned to surprise him in Nigeria.

Deem arrived at Ilesanmi’s family home and began tearing apart his vehicle when he did not come outside to speak with her.

“I paid for this car,” Deem exclaimed, while holding broken pieces of the car. “Michael didn’t pay for that s***.”

Deem had asked Ilesanmi to take his Instagram account down prior to her trip to Nigeria, which sparked arguments between the couple. Deem asked him again and he texted back, “LOL no.”

“He’s really got me questioning if he’s scamming me,” Deem shared. When initially asked to remove the account, Ilesanmi replied that he would if Deem would pay him money. Ilesanmi later clarified that he was using his social media as a means to make money.

“It’s the middle of the night and I’m tired, but I’m really exhausted from Michael’s constant disrespect,” Deem admits angrily, as he still will not come out of the house. “I’m a fighter, I’ll be a fighter until the day I die. But that does not mean I am not hurt.”

Deem is still yelling outside the house when Ilesanmi walks up from behind her.

“What is the meaning of this?” Ilesanmi asks, as Deem approaches him. Ilesanmi’s brother Yekini tries to separate the couple.

“You came to my place without telling me. Are you mad?’ Ilesanmi raises his voice. “You can’t just come to my place like that. Are you crazy?”

Still being kept separate, Ilesanmi begins telling Deem to get out. “I’m done,” he says.

A producer has to enter the situation and removes Deem from the area, as she cries in the car.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s Long-Distance Marriage

Deem and Ilesanmi were first introduced to viewers in season two of the spin-off, “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” After meeting on social media, Deem went to Nigeria to meet her partner.

The couple returned for season three of the spin-off to discuss their future together. In season seven of the original “90 Day Fiancé,” it was revealed that Ilesanmi’s initial visa was denied and their future plans had to be adjusted. Joining this spin-off, “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,” in season five, the couple finally married in Nigeria and filed for another visa to bring Ilesanmi to the US.

Cast and Fans React to the Blowout

On the “Pillow Talk” following this episode, other 90 Day Fiancé cast members witnessed the altercation.

Kolini Faagata, sister of Kalani Faagata, felt it was time for Deem to focus on being peaceful. Kalani agreed and thought she could’ve been calmer in confronting her husband.

Molly Hopkins watched with her friend and business partner Cynthia Decker and both echoed the sisters’ thoughts, thinking it would’ve been more productive to knock on the door in the morning and have a conversation.

Fans watching the episode also shared their thoughts on the couple’s segment this week.

“Angela…I don’t even know what to say,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve never seen Michael so mad,” another person shared.

Many viewers took issue with how Deem handled the situation, as well as with the network for televising this dispute.

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” continues to air on Sundays 8/7c on TLC.