LOOK: Fans Go Crazy After 90F’s Alexei Brovarnik Accidentally Shares NSFW Photo

A “90 Day Fiancé” star Alexei Brovarnik is the object of unintended attention after fans spotted his NSFW photo on Instagram.

Alexei revealed a little too much of the junk in his trunks (pun intended) on January 2, 2022, when he shared a series of photos of himself fishing. It was the first photo in the set of five which drew comments from fans.

Here’s everything we need to know:

Fans Reacted to Alexei’s Revealing Photo in the Comments of His Post ‘Good Lord’

Fans went absolutely wild in the comments of Alexei’s newest Instagram post. The married father of two was fishing in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida when he caught a large fish. Wanting to show off his catch, someone snapped a few photos but when the images went up online the fans were not looking at the fish.

“Holy mackerel, that’s a big one,” a fan joked in the comments with the hashtag blessed. “Just checking the comments to make sure I’m not the only one lol,” another fan wrote.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one NOT looking at the fish…,” another fan wrote with the flame emoji. Others simply left the eggplant emoji as comments.

“Wow that’s all I can say like wooooooooow,” a fan wrote. “that’s a big one.”

“Not to be weird but those s shorts a tad revealing,” someone wrote.

“I just love this fabric,” another fan joked. “Good lord. That is all,” someone else joked.

A few fans stepped in to defend Alexei, who has always been a fan favorite on the show.

“I see a man and his fish,” someone wrote. “y’all need to head over to only fans.”

“Some of y’all need Jesus,” another fan joked. “That’s someone’s husband yall gotta chill in these comments,” another wrote.

“Nope. He’s married, not being disrespectful. Good Morning Sir,” another fan wrote.

Loren Revealed Her Husband Alexei Was ‘Really, Really Sick’ With COVID-19 on December 16, 2021

On December 16, Loren Brovarnik, Alexei’s wife, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Alexei had caught COVID-19.

“It is scary. He is actually really, really, really sick,” she said according to Screenrant. She also revealed they had both been vaccinated and he was recovering in a different room from her and the kids.

On December 22, 2021, Loren posted a photo of a sunset giving fans an update on Alexei’s condition.

“THANK YOU to everyone who has reached out to us! It’s been quite the few weeks,” she wrote. “We are all going through Covid. I’m going to take some time off of social media to be with the family, clear my head, etc.”

Loren has since resumed posting like normal on Instagram and never gave a further health update.

Alexei and Loren first appeared on “90 Day Fiancé“ season 3 in 2015, they have also appeared on the spin-off “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.”

The pair will be appearing in “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days” which will feature the pregnancy of their second child.

“As their due date quickly approaches, follow the couple as they get ready to go from a family of 3 to a family of 4,” TLC says in regards to their show preview. “From a last-minute trip to Israel for Alexei, to mommy and me classes, babymoons, and a scary trip to the NICU, watch as they bring home their new little one and embark on life with two under two!”

The show will premiere on January 10, 2022.

READ NEXT: Jesse Meester Makes Controversial Comments About 90DF’s Tim Malcolm