Will Amy Roloff & Chris Marek’s Wedding Be Televised?

Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek are just a couple of weeks away from their wedding! Their official wedding date is August 28, 2021.

Given the fact that Amy and Chris have shared much of their love journey — and their wedding planning — on “Little People, Big World,” it seems safe to assume that TLC cameras will be on-hand for the couple’s actual ceremony. As Distractify points out, however, it’s all going to depend on TLC‘s filming schedule. The network, nor the Roloffs, have confirmed or denied whether or not Amy’s wedding will be televised.

On the Tuesday, August 3, 2021, episode, fans will get to see Amy try on wedding dresses. “Picking out a wedding dress is awfully daunting. Every bride, whether young or older, wants to feel good in a dress, wants to be the star of the event, of course. I look at a lot of the styles and a lot of them would not work on me being a little person,” Amy says in a preview clip supplied by Hollywood Life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amy & Chris Will Exchange Vows at Roloff Farms

Throughout the current season of “LPBW,” fans have seen Amy and Chris go back and forth about where to have their wedding. They looked at some different venues, and had some serious talks with Amy’s ex-husband, Matt, and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, about potentially getting married on the farm.

After much consideration, Amy and Chris made the decision to get married at Roloff Farms. The primary reason for their decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue and we’re getting married at Roloff Farms,” Amy told People magazine in June 2021. “COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A,” Amy explained.

Amy & Chris Have Been Together Since 2016

Amy and Chris have been together since the fall of 2016. They met at a singles mixer Paint and Sip event — that Amy was reluctant to attend. Following her divorce from Matt Roloff earlier that year, Amy had her reservations about getting back out into the dating world. And while she attended the mixer — and met Chris at the event. The two got to talking, and Chris eventually asked Amy if she’d want to go on a ride on his motorcycle, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Of course, she said yes!

Their relationship blossomed from there, and Chris proposed to Amy in September 2019, according to People magazine. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited,” Amy told the outlet.

The engagement was featured on “Little People, Big World” in an episode that aired in April 2020.

