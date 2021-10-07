Amy Slaton’s Eye Condition & Blindness Explained

Amy Slaton is one-half of the 1000-pound sisters on TLC’s hit reality show “1000-Lb. Sisters” and suffers from an eye condition.

Fans fell in love with Amy and Tammy Slaton as they shared their unique lives and their journey to lose weight. But what isn’t often talked about on the show is Slaton’s rare eye condition which leaves her legally blind.

Before Amy and Tammy were famous for their TLC show, Amy was YouTube famous. She often shared about her and her sister’s experiences, including the many health conditions she suffered from, outside of her weight.

Amy Slaton Revealed Eye Disease Toxoplasmosis on YouTube Channel





Amy's toxoplasmosis 2015-02-22T22:04:58Z

Slaton suffers from a rare eye disease called Toxoplasmosis that she explains was caused while her mother was pregnant with her.

“One of the cats that my mom had had [toxoplasmosis]… and she would clean up after the cats, or whatever, and she was pregnant with me,” Slaton said (h/t screenrant.com)

The disease can cause inflammation of your retina, according to the Mayo Clinic and it seems that might be how it’s affecting Slaton.

She has often been targeted by viewers who think she is on government aid due to her weight. She explained that isn’t the case in the same YouTube video.

“I am legally blind, and that’s why I’m on social security. It’s not because of my weight, it’s because I am blind,” she said. “I’ve been like this all my life, I was born this way. When I was younger I was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, which in layman’s terms, that is what they call scars in my eyes.”

“As you can see, one eye is straight, and this goes this way,” Slaton said on YouTube. “That’s part of my blindness, and also I got astigmatism in that eye.” She says she’s expected to go fully blind in the next few years. “By the time I’m 35 I’ll be completely blind because my scars are growing,” she said. Slaton underwent weight loss surgery and had a child over the course of her seasons on TLC.

What is Exactly is Amy Slaton’s eye-condition Toxoplasmosis?

The Mayo clinic describes Toxoplasmosis as “a disease that results from infection with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite, one of the world’s most common parasites. Infection usually occurs by eating undercooked contaminated meat, exposure from infected cat feces, or mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy.”

In May, Slaton revealed a massive weight loss with side-by-side bikini photos on Instagram.

At one point, Slaton was as low as 270 pounds, according to SoapDirt.

Unfortunately the other half of the Slaton sisters wasn’t as successful in her weight loss journey. Tammy wasn’t able to get the weight loss surgery due to her failed pre-surgery weigh-ins.