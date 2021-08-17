’90 Day Fiance’ Star Brandon Gibbs’ Dad Reveals He’s Sick

“90 Day Fiance” star Ron Gibbs shared at the August 15 tell-all special on TLC that he was suffering from an illness. Gibbs made the confession while talking to host Shaun Robinson via video call.

“I’ve had a few health issues that I’m working with right now,” Ron Gibbs said. “I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery and that’s just me.”

“And that’s his great attitude, I will say that it’s not over yet,” added his wife, Betty Gibbs.

“I mean, we’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” she continued. “He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments.”

Brandon Gibbs Struggled to Discuss the Illness

Brandon Gibbs, who married Russian native Julia Trubkina, said his father’s health was “difficult” to discuss. He and Trubkina moved away from his parents’ property, Hummingbird Acres Farm in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, in season six of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”

“But yeah, there’s some health issues there that I don’t want to go into,” Brandon said at the tell-all. “He didn’t want to talk about it, I don’t want to go into it.”

Robinson offered her condolences to the Gibbs family, which prompted a response from Trubkina. “Like, but, this is life. Is never have life without trouble,” she said.

Some fans said Trubkina had a cold response to her father-in-law’s illness, as noted by Cheatsheet.com.

The Gibbs Want Brandon & Julia Back at the Farm

For the elder Gibb members, there’s nothing more important than family.

“I think that family is the most important thing in the whole wide world,” Ron Gibbs said during the tell-all. “Some families fight with each other from time to time, but when the reality checks [in], they’re still a family and they still love each other and they pull together. That’s what family’s all about.”

While Betty and Ron Gibbs offered to help their son with a down payment on a house that was on the same block as their property, Trubkina wasn’t interested in returning to Dinwiddie County.

“No, I mean like this is not [going to] happen. I don’t want [to talk] about [it]. I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not [going to] happen,” she said, as noted by In Touch. “I don’t want we come back same life what we live before [sic].”

Trubkina said the only reason she wanted to go back to the farm was to visit her dog, Simba. They tried to bring the dog to their new apartment, which is nearly 40 minutes away from the farm, but Trubkina said he kept waking her up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.

Her husband, however, hinted that he missed the farm. “It’s been tough. It’s absolutely been tough,” Brandon Gibbs told Robinson at the tell-all. “I’m just not one for the city.”

