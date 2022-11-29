SEE IT: Collin Gosselin Shares First Instagram Post

Collin Gosselin has shared his first Instagram post. The 18-year-old son of former TLC stars Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin took to his account to thank Entertainment Tonight for conducting an interview with him — his first solo interview ever.

After the interview was published, Collin shared a link to it on his Instagram Stories. A short while later, he shared a photo of himself alongside ET’s Kevin Frazier.

“I want to thank Entertainment Tonight for this amazing opportunity to speak on some past life experiences and recent events as well… I look forward to sharing more in the near future,” Collin captioned the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Collin Opened Up About the Relationship He Has With His Mom

Jon was granted sole custody of both Collin and his sister Hannah in 2018, and they have lived with him in Pennsylvania, according to Hollywood Life.

“The kids occasionally speak to their sisters and brothers. But they have their own phones and talk to them when they like,” a source told the outlet in May 2021. Over the years, Jon would often share photos of Hannah, but Collin rarely appeared on his dad’s social media, which was concerning to many fans.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin spoke out for the very first time. He explained that after his mom made the decision to put him in an institution for “behavioral issues,” he cut ties with her.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her. Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” the 18-year-old explained.

He went on to say that he believes being on reality television and in the public eye “tore” the family apart.”

“It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye,” he said. Despite not having a relationship with his mom and wishing things had played out differently, Collin said that he’s doing “very well.”

Fans Praised Collin for Speaking Out

After Collin’s interview with Entertainment Tonight was posted, many people let him know that he had their full support. This is, after all, the first time that people have heard from Collin in many years.

Several fans took to the comments section of Collin’s only Instagram post to praise him for speaking out and sharing his truth with the world.

“You’re extremely brave. I’m so proud of you! I wish nothing but success and happiness for you,” one person wrote.

“You did amazing!!! You should be very proud of yourself!!! You have been through hell and back and look at you, an amazing young man with a bright future!! Look forward to hearing you speaking your truth in the future,” someone else added.

“You are a very brave strong and positive person. I’m sorry what you went through. Everyone out there is supporting you and I know your siblings probably miss you too! Keep your head up,” a third Instagram user said.

