Darcey Silva Shares New Video Ahead of Her Bariatric Procedure

TLC star Darcey Silva is getting ready for a new journey before she heads into the new year.

Silva posted some new videos to Instagram on December 6, revealing she was getting a bariatric procedure called endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG), the “newest type of minimally invasive weight-loss procedure,” per the Mayo Clinic. The stomach is made smaller through a “suturing device” that goes down a patient’s throat, into the stomach, and then makes the stomach smaller through sutures. According to the Mayo Clinic, candidates for the procedure should have a BMI of 30 or more.

Silva, 48, said she was “so excited” to get the procedure done with Dr. Steven Batash in New York City. “Today’s the day for my ESG procedure,” she said in an Instagram video, posted to Reddit. “It’s endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and it’s a weight loss procedure. I’m so excited for this new journey, this new transformation. It’s going to be life-changing.”

“I’m excited for the future and this amazing transformation ahead,” Silva added. “Love you guys. To wealth, health, and happiness.”

What Is Batash’s ‘Suture Sculpt’ ESG?

On his website, Batash says his procedure — called the “Suture Sculpt” ESG — is “non-invasive” and can reduce the size of a patient’s stomach by 70% to 80%.

“The results of the procedure are similar to that of gastric sleeve surgery (VSG) but without all the associated surgical risks,” the site says. “Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in just a few hours.”

According to Batash, he can treat patients who have a BMI of 25 or higher, and want to lose 10 pounds or 100 pounds.

Batash gushed over Silva and her twin sister, Stacey, in an Instagram post of his own.

“Lucky doctor!! Meeting these beautiful ladies was great!” he wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Screen Rant. “More important – they are absolutely gorgeous inside!!!!!”

Is Silva Still Single?

TLC viewers first got to meet Silva on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” in 2017 when she was dating her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester. She allowed cameras to follow her when she tried to make things work with Tom Brooks, and again once she started to dating Georgi Rusev.

The last time viewers saw fans on Silva’s reality show, “Darcey and Stacey,” she was trying to make things work with her fiance. Silva had been engaged to Rusev twice, but the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises,” she told Life & Style in March. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better…. it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change… Unless I, you know, stepped away.”

Silva said she was ready for the relationship to end. “I felt like he knew deep down inside it was coming,” Silva told Life & Style about Rusev.

Fans who want to see more of the Silva twins don’t have to wait much longer. “Darcey and Stacey” season 4 premieres in January 2023.