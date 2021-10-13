VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Speaks on David Eason Divorce Rumors

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans responds to divorce rumors after she was caught without her diamond wedding ring. The TikTok influencer clarified she lost the stone and that’s why she was wearing her silicone band instead of her ring.

“So yeah lets’ get this out of the way because this is super annoying,” the mother-of-three said in a TikTok video on October 13, 2021. “Me and David are doing fine. We’re doing great. Nothing’s wrong with us.”

The former MTV personality advised her fans: “Only believe things that come from me and me only.”

Evans revealed that rumors are spread through “Teen Mom” gossip sites.

“There’s this other media agency that posts clickbait to all the ‘Teen Mom’ pages,” she said.

“I used to work with them in the past and then I stopped working with them because they write continuous bad articles about all the ‘Teen Moms.’”

“Now that I’ve stopped working with this company, and I refuse to work with them, they continue to write bad s*** about me,” the North Carolina native continued. “So if you see any bad articles, clickbait, posted about me, David or my family… it’s not them actually posted it. It’s this company.”

Evans, 29, advised her followers to stay away from “clickbait” stories. “Maybe they’re talking about how I’m not wearing my ring right now because I lost my diamond but they get y’all to click on it so they get money,” she said. “So don’t click on that s***!”

Evans Has Tried to Sue the Company

As an attempt to keep her name out of the “bad articles,” Evans said she contacted lawyers over the years but never had any luck.

“Can’t you sue for defamation,” one fan asked in the comment section under the October 13, 2021 TikTok video.

“Yeah if I had a lawyer that would take the case lol,” Evans answered. “I’ve tried talking to lawyers for years about it.”

When a second person told Evans to “sue them,” Evans said she wished she could and added a heart emoji.

Evans Lost Her Diamond After Her Anniversary Dinner

Evans and Eason celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by dining out, but when the “Teen Mom 2” alum got home she realized the stone from her ring was gone.

“I go to change my clothes, take off my dress, all of a sudden I scratch my back. And I’m like, ‘Oh, s***! That’s weird. What did I scratch my back on?’” she said, recalling the moment she noticed the diamond was missing.

Even though she cried the next day after losing the gem, the mother-of-three took solace knowing her husband insured the ring. “I have a lifetime warranty that David paid $700 for so they’re gonna replace it,” she said.

In an Instagram post about their wedding anniversary on September 23, 2021, Evans said she was “happier” than ever with Eason. “Met in 2015, and still together! Through all the BS, we made it. I’ve never been happier and glad we are on another level of understanding each other. CHEERS TO US!” Evans wrote.

The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Ensley together. They also have two children each from previous relationships. Evans is also the mother to 12-year-old Jace and 7-year-old Kaiser.

While Kaiser lives with his mother and half-sister, Jace lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans. As documented on “Teen Mom 2,” Evans signed over custody of Jace to her mother before her son was 12 months old.

