PHOTO: Jenelle Evans & David Eason Look Unrecognizable

Some fans noted that “Teen Mom 2” alumni Jenelle Evans and David Eason appeared “ghoulish” in a photo from their anniversary. However, Evans said the picture was “horrible” because of the lighting.

The couple, who met in 2015 and split up several times over the years, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on September 23, 2021. They each have two children from different relationships and one shared daughter, 4-year-old Ensley.

“Met in 2015, and still together! Through all the BS, we made it. I’ve never been happier and glad we are on another level of understanding each other. CHEERS TO US!” Evans wrote via Instagram on September 23, 2021.

Fans Predicted Why The Couple Looked So Different After 4 Years Together

Fans are Reddit were surprised when they saw how different Evans and Eason looked when they compared the picture the “Teen Mom 2” alum posted from her anniversary dinner with Eason.

“Four years in Jenelle time = 20 years in real-time,” one person wrote, sharing side-by-side pictures.

“Jenelle says this is just a bad photo, but they both look positively ghoulish. 🧟‍♂️ I’ve never seen bad lighting make young people look 70-years-old. 😳,” another wrote.

Some attributed the couples’ underwhelming looks to having an unhealthy lifestyle.

“Drinking and bad diet will age you fast. They have gone downhill in just a few short years,” they wrote.

“The food they eat is horrific, but I think they look so terrible bc of all the booze. They both look puffy and old,” another agreed.

Evans Said The Photo Was ‘Horrible’

@jenellelevans Reply to @_ciaobellaciao_ GUYS GET THAT LIFETIME WARRANTY FOR YOUR WIFE 💍✨ ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

Evans, 29, shared the photo via TikTok on October 9, 2021, while talking about how she lost the diamond from her wedding ring. Evans admitted she didn’t post the picture earlier because the lighting was off.

“I didn’t post this picture because I didn’t like the way it turned out,” she told her followers on TikTok. “See what I mean? It was a horrible picture. That’s why I didn’t post it. The lighting was horrible.”

The mother-of-three realized something was wrong with her ring when she got home and changed.

“You can see I’m wearing the ring. It’s completely fine,” she continued. “Everything’s intact, right? So then we were on our way home from dinner. I get home. I go to change my clothes, take off my dress, all of a sudden I scratch my back. And I’m like, ‘Oh, shit! That’s weird. What did I scratch my back on?'”

Evans isn’t worried about the missing diamond though because she’s going to get it fixed after one of the prongs broke. “I have a lifetime warranty that David paid $700 for so they’re gonna replace it,” she said.

The star said “eventually” people would have asked why she was wearing her silicone ring and she wanted to explain what happened.

Even though it’s going to be replaced, Evans admitted to fans in the comment section that she cried the next day.

In the caption for her TikTok post, Evans urged other people to get their jewelry covered. “GUYS GET THAT LIFETIME WARRANTY FOR YOUR WIFE 💍✨,” she wrote.

