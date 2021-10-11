Jill Duggar Dillard Reveals Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Jill Duggar Dillard has suffered a miscarriage. The former “Counting On” star revealed the devastating news on social media on Monday, October 11, 2021.

“We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying,” Jill captioned an Instagram post.

Jill and her husband, Derick, who are parents to two children, Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, shared a video of them finding out that they were expecting — and sharing the exciting news with their boys. The video doesn’t have sound, but it set to the song “I Will Carry You” by Selah.

The video begins with Derick running in to Walmart to grab a pregnancy test. It ends with the couple holding hands on a couch with a caption that reads, “safe in the arms of Jesus.” Jill and Derick had not shared their pregnancy news publicly.

Jill & Derick Already Picked out a Name for Their Third Baby





Happiness Turns To Heartbreak -River Bliss Dillard (October 2021) This is a short video montage in honor of our baby, River Bliss Dillard, that captures us finding out we were expecting along with some other special moments. See original video with song, "I Will Carry You" by Selah on Jill's Instagram: @jillmdillard —————————————————- From the blog (dillardfamily.com) "We recently found out that we were… 2021-10-11T18:06:02Z

Although Jill was very early on in her pregnancy and she and Derick didn’t know the sex of their third baby, the couple decided to choose a name — one that would have worked for a boy or a girl.

“We picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard,” the couple shared on the Dillard family website.

The blog went on to explain the meaning behind the chosen name. “One meaning for River is ‘tranquil’…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature. We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence. The river of life (Holy Spirit), ‘flows from the throne of God,’ and with the tree of life is ‘for the healing of the nations,'” the blog post read.

“Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord! And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time,” it continued.

Jill & Derick Want More Children & Have Considered Adoption





Q&A: Family, Science & Enneagrams! In this Q&A video we answer the following questions: You’ve expanded much of your thinking…curious, how old do you think the earth is? If you ever have a daughter will you raise her not to have to rely on a man? Do y’all ever visit the big house? Is going from side hugging to marriage… 2021-03-21T20:44:29Z

Back in March 2021, Jill and Derick posted a Q&A to their YouTube channel. One of the questions the two were asked was whether or not they want to have more kids.

“Yes,” Derick said, during a “rapid fire” portion of the video. “Yes, Lord willing,” Jill said, simultaneously. “Biological and/or adopted. We’ll see,” Derick added. “Possibly both,” Jill said.

In September 2020, the two shared another Q&A video in which they discussed their views on adoption. “We would love more kids if God chooses to give us more,” Jill said in the video. “Derick’s mom was adopted, so adoption has always had a special place in our heart, but we’ll see,” she added.

In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2021, the couple shared similar thoughts. “We’re not opposed to [expanding out family]. We’re definitely open to wherever God leads us. And we’ve also talked about adoption possibly in the future,” Jill told the outlet.

Jill and Derick have been married since June 2014.

