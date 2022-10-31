‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Breaks Down Over Christine & Kody’s Divorce

“Sister Wives” star Robyn Brown was roasted by fans after she criticized Christine for divorcing Kody and moving away.

The Browns are currently based in Flagstaff, Arizona, but Christine is moving to Utah, with her youngest daughter, Truley. Christine’s middle daughter, Ysabel, is off to college in North Carolina and Mykelti — the eldest child of Christine and Kody — currently resides in Lehi, Utah, with her husband, Tony Padron, and their daughter, Avalon.

The October 30 episode of the TLC series showed how the divorce was affecting Kody’s other wives, Robyn, Meri and Janelle. Janelle is the only one who has maintained a close relationship with Christine, but both Meri and Robyn feel “betrayed” by the split.

Robyn would rather Christine stay in the family even if she wasn’t romantically involved with Kody.

“I’ve always wanted her to be happy. I’ve always wanted her to be happy,” Robyn said about Christine. “Hell, if she wanted to stay here, build on the property and date, I would have no problem with that. I would one hundred percent be OK with that.”

Robyn accused Christine of ruining what she always wanted. “I just have to watch as they destroy what I wanted. I just can’t let it go,” she said.

Meri took the split personally, saying Christine didn’t talk to her about leaving Kody. Meri has had her own relationship problems, falling in love with an internet personality with things with Kody were at a low point. Since then, Meri and Kody have never been able to rekindle their romantic connection, but Meri doesn’t want to leave Kody or the family.

Christine’s Divorce Is Affecting Robyn’s Marriage

Robyn revealed through tears that Christine’s breakup is impacting her relationship with Kody.

“I’ve never struggled with Kody in my marriage as bad as I am right now. I’m at a loss,” she confessed to TLC cameras.

Kody is becoming suspicious of everyone in the family.

“Kody is now questioning me left and right about things I thought he knew about me,” Robyn said. “He’s struggling to trust everyone around him. Yes, you’re going through a divorce with Christine, but you still have marriages that you have to maintain.”

Robyn is fearful of what will happen if Kody doesn’t refocus his attention.

“He still has us and he still has marriages with us,” she said. “And he still has to fix them and figure them out and get over his anger enough to actually interact appropriately or he’s going to ruin every single one of them.”

Kody told TLC cameras that he just needs a moment to breathe.

“I’m going through a divorce, just give me a little time to be sad and angry over this process. I’ll get over it, I think,” he said.

Robyn Faced Backlash on Reddit

“Sister Wives” fans on Reddit skewered Robyn for her comments on the October 30 episode, with some viewers accusing her of being selfish. One original poster created a collage of Robyn’s statements, where she talked about wanting plural marriage for herself and accusing Christine of being the one who is tarnishing her dream.

“I’ve never hated robyn more than in this scene. She truly said exactly how she felt,” one person said.

“My jaw dropped watching her spin this into something done to her, that she is the victim,” a second agreed.

Others hoped they would hear more of Christine’s side of the story, possibly in the form of a tell-all.

“This is what I’m waiting for. I’d love for the kids to come together and write a tell-all. I’d spend my money real quick to read that,” a fan wrote.