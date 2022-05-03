PHOTO: Tori Roloff Gives Birth to Baby 2 Weeks Early

Tori Roloff has given birth two weeks early. The “Little People, Big World” star was due with her third child in the middle of May. However, on May 3, 2022, Tori announced that she and her husband Zach had welcomed baby Josiah Luke on April 30, 2022.

The TLC stars decided not to find out the sex of their baby, making it a complete surprise. Tori shared a gender reveal video on her Instagram account, showing the baby’s face before focusing the camera on two choices — a hat, if it was a boy, or a headband with a bow, if it was a girl. In the next shot, the baby is wearing the hat.

As sign on top of the baby’s swaddle reads, “Hello. My name is Josiah Luke.”

“Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke,” Tori captioned the post. She then gave the baby’s statistics. He was born at 9:02 a.m. local time and weighed 7lbs, 6 oz. He was 19.5 inches long. “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever,” Tori wrote.

Roloff Had Been Keeping Fans Up-to-Date on Her Pregnancy

Tori regularly updated her Instagram account to keep fans in the loop about her third pregnancy. On Easter Sunday, the reality star shared some pics of her sweet family, including her and Zach’s two kids, Jackson and Lilah.

“Also. Still pregnant. We are enjoying these last few days as a family of 4,” Tori’s caption read, in part.

The Roloffs announced they were expecting their third child in an Instagram post uploaded in November 2021.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift,” Tori captioned her announcement.

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever,” Zach captioned a post on his Instagram account.

Tori and Zach have not revealed whether or not their baby was born with Achondroplasia, the type of dwarfism that affects Zach, Jackson, and Lilah.

Tori Previously Suffered a Miscarriage

Tori and Zach toyed with the idea of having more kids together, and were over the moon to find out that they were expecting in early 2021. However, on March 13, 2021, Tori shared the devastating news that she lost her baby.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The pregnancy loss was very hard for Tori, who shared some of what she was feeling on social media.

In June, Tori told Us Weekly that she and Zach really wanted to add to their family. Five months later, they shared their exciting baby news with the world.

