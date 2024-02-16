Tori Roloff Opens Up About How Husband Zach ‘Almost Died’

It has been one year since Zach Roloff had a serious health issue that nearly cost him his life. In 2023, the “Little People, Big World” star was rushed to the hospital when a shunt that had been placed in his brain years prior had failed.

“It’s been a year since Zach almost died,” his wife, Tori Roloff, said on the February 15, 2024, episode of the “Raising Heights” podcast. “I get woken up that morning at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and this nurse goes, ‘Your husband’s getting moved to ICU.’ I fled in a panic to ICU,” she added.

Those crucial moments were extremely scary for the couple, and Tori Roloff said that she really thought that her husband wasn’t going to pull through.

“And when I got to you — Zach was there yelling my name. And so I’m like ‘Oh my gosh he’s dying like this is it,'” she recalled.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Roloff Underwent Emergency Brain Surgery

After being admitted into the hospital, Zach Roloff underwent emergency surgery. It wasn’t until doctors began the operation, however, that they found out that Zach Roloff’s shunt needed to be replaced.

In early February 2023, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share the news.

“Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It’s been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!” she captioned a post that included some photos from the hospital. A few days later, Zach Roloff posted an update after he was discharged.

“I am back home and recovering! Thank you to everyone who has reached out or came by the house to support Tori and the kids. It’s been an emotional week but hopefully on the road to recovery. I had a shunt revision surgery after getting really sick. The shunt is always been something I’ve had but became very real this past week for our family,” Zach Roloff captioned an Instagram post on February 12, 2023.

Zachary Roloff Is Doing Much Better a Year Later

Play

Zach Roloff is grateful for the care that he received and he’s really thankful to be feeling much better these days.

“I really feel like with spinal stuff, fluids, shunts and of those issues, the brain, headache, the idea of a migraine… it’s hard to pinpoint sometimes,” he said on the “Raising Heights” podcast. “We’re up on a year on that and I haven’t had a migraine since then,” he added.

Zach and Tori Roloff were a big part of the Roloff family’s TLC reality show from the beginning. However, following a feud between Zach Roloff and his father, Matt Roloff, involving the family farm, it seems as though tensions are still high.

Rumor has it that the couple will not return to “Little People, Big World” for another season.

“They moved, obviously, they moved away and just with all the indifferences, they’re kind of doing their own thing,” Caryn Chandler’s son, Connor, told The U.S. Sun in September 2023.

“I did hear through the grapevine that they do not want to be on another season if the show were to continue and they just want to do their own thing,” he added.

For the time being, Tori and Zach Roloff are focused on raising their three kids.

READ NEXT: New Photo of Donna Kelce & Taylor Swift Is Going Viral