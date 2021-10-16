Tori Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her ‘Angel Baby’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her family have moved from Portland, Oregon, to Washington State, and she made the announcement on Instagram.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love.We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in WASHINGTON,” Tori captioned a post on October 14, 2021.

The move was somewhat unexpected, as the last couple of seasons of the popular TLC reality show had Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, debating whether or not they wanted to move to the Roloff family farm, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Tori and Zach haven’t opened up about their decision to move out of state, but they have confirmed that they will still be filming for “Little People, Big World,” according to InTouch Weekly.

The move also proved to be emotional, as Tori shared on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tori & Zach Closed on Their New House on the Same Date Her Miscarried Baby Was Due

On March 13, 2021, Tori shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

She has posted a few times about the loss, and how she’s been struggling with it over the past several months. After sharing the news about her and Zach moving to Washington state, Tori also shared that they closed on their new house on the day that she was due with her third child.

“We closed on our new house the day that I was due with our angel baby. I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side,” Tori captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on October 15, 2021.

Tori Thanked Fans for Their Support During the Emotional Time

Tori also took a moment to thank the people who have reached out to her during this emotional time in her life — and over the past few months.

“Last Monday was my due date with our baby that we lost,” Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories, resharing her miscarriage announcement post. “I sometimes still don’t feel like it was real, and still get emotional about the entire experience,” she added.

“Thank you so much to everyone who’s supported us, and felt safe enough to share their stories with me,” Tori wrote.

READ NEXT: Tori Roloff Shares Sad Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Not Usually a Downer’