Touch Up Cup on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carson Grill and his father, Jason, appeared on the season premiere of Shark Tank to pitch Touch Up Cup paint containers, their product that they believe is an important solution for the paint industry.

The father-and-son duo pitched their company to Sharks Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Guest Shark Blake Mycoskie. The episode was filmed in Las Vegas with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, so viewers will see people wearing masks and sitting six feet apart during the show.

The young entrepreneur came up with his idea to solve a problem his family was having around the house, according to the Touch Up Cup website.

Here’s what you should know about Touch Up Cup on Shark Tank:

1. Carson Grill Is Only 15 Years Old

The inventor and founder of Touch Up Cup, Carson Grill, is only 15 years old and is currently a freshman in high school.

According to the website, he came up with the idea while painting with his father.

“They went to open just a few gallon cans when they realized the RUST, CLUMPS, and SMELL,” the website reads. “They quickly realized that their expensive paint had gone BAD! They looked at each other and said ‘There has to be a better way’.”

The website describes that they wanted a way for paint to stay fresh for years for the instances where someone has to touch up some paint from years before and wants to use the same type of paint they had used originally in order to match it exactly.

2. The Cup Will Keep Paint Fresh For 10 Years or More

Now, the family can keep their paint fresh for years and never have to worry about it rusting and going bad again, the website says.

“They incorporated a stainless-steel mixing ball for easy mixing – Just Shake N’ Paint BABY,” the website reads. “This genius invention keeps your paint fresh for over 10 years!”

The Touch Up Cup is available in single containers or packs of three. The single container is currently on sale for $6.99 on the Touch Up Cup website, and the three pack is $14.99.

3. Grill Has Come Up With Other Inventions As Well

Carson Grill also invented a product called the Fresh-Line Keepers, which aim to keep baked sweets fresh for longer.

“The Fresh Line Keepers were cooked up by Carson as well,” the Touch Up Cup website reads and goes on to describe the inspiration for the product.

According to the website, Carson Grill and his sister often had friends sleep over and eat muffins, bagels and doughuts which would go stale by the next day or so.

“Determined to make their sweet treats last longer, Jason and Carson teamed up to develop special containers made just for the job,” the website reads. “The duo’s solution is a suite of storage solutions made with a specific sweet treat in mind. Each one is airtight, leakproof, and safe in the microwave, dishwasher and freezer.”

4. Grill Was Not Nervous for ‘Shark Tank’, But His Father Was

In an interview with Spectrum News 1, Grill and his father talked about what it was like to go on Shark Tank in the middle of a pandemic.

“He was not nervous. I was the one freaking out with all the five million viewers,” Jason said. “He wasn’t thinking about that, he was just thinking about going out, doing a great job and that’s exactly what he did. So, I’m just really proud of him.”

When asked if his age made him nervous to go in front of the Sharks, Grill said his dad helped him so that he wouldn’t feel that way.

“I really haven’t had worries about my age because I have had my dad to back me up,” he told the outlet. “He’s helped through the whole process. He’s helped me get to where I am today.”

5. They Are Hoping to Get Their Product Into Retailers

Cue the theme music 🦈 The #SharkTank is opening up TOMORROW at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/zBbN0HDjUY — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) October 15, 2020

In the same interview, Grill said that he wasn’t sure what exactly to expect from Shark Tank, but he did know what his goals were for the product after the airing.

“I don’t exactly know where the Shark Tank experience is going to lead me,” he told them. “We’re hoping that maybe people watching the episode will buy the product, enjoy seeing the product and then we’ll get into different retailers and stuff from there.”

Shark Tank airs on Friday, October 16 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC.

