Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/20/2021

The Masked Dancer‘s Group A performers took the stage for the first time since the premiere for January 20’s new episode. One of those Group A competitors was the Tulip.

Episode 4 offered a new dance and clues to influence the panelists’ guesses about the Tulip’s true celebrity identity. Read on for what we learned, and what we know so far.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

Before the first episode of The Masked Dancer aired, FOX’s Twitter account teased the Tulip’s identity, tweeting, “Yes, I know who’s under the mask. No, I can’t tell you. B̶u̶t̶ ̶i̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶i̶s̶ ̶r̶i̶g̶h̶t̶,̶ ̶I̶ ̶m̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ ̶l̶e̶t̶ ̶s̶o̶m̶e̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶s̶l̶i̶p̶.”

Some visual clues that stood out during the Tulip’s first video clue package were a clock that says “Tick Tock,” cereal with the number 11 on it, scrambled eggs, a field, and a rainbow.

Tulip said “growing up I was teased all the time,” adding that as a result, “my confidence tumbled.”

There were references made to Stranger Things and High School Musical. The Wizard of Oz or the hit Broadway musical Wicked was also referenced when the Tulip clicked her glittery green shoes together.

The Tulip’s tap dance performance during the premiere made the judges feel confident that the celebrity has dance training.

With the voice modulator deactivated to hear the celebrity’s real voice, she said “triple.” The panelists noted that her voice has a youthful tone, suggesting it might be a young celebrity beneath the mask. When asked if she was wearing her hair in a ponytail under her mask, the Tulip said “Yes.”

‘The Masked Dancer’ Tulip Guesses

After the Tulip’s debut performance during the premiere, the panelists guessed she might be Charlie D’Amelio, or Glee‘s Heather Morris.

