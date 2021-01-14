‘The Masked Dancer’ Revealed Spoilers: Who Was Eliminated? 1/13/2021 Recap

The Masked Dancer season 1 continued on January 13, with Group B taking the stage yet again with new performances, clues, and guesses. At the end of the night, another contestant was eliminated, revealing their celebrity identity.

So, what happened during the “Group B Playoffs,” and who unmasked themselves on stage in the end? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Episode 3 Recap

The official synopsis for the episode teased, “The second group of dancers return for the group B finals, where they will move and groove with a whole new set of clues; one is unmasked and the remaining three move on to the super six.” For the Group B playoffs episode, the 4 contestants performing were Sloth, Moth, Cotton Candy, and Zebra.

After introducing the week’s guest panelist, actress Cheryl Hines, it was time to begin.

The Zebra was the first contestant to perform in episode 3, and his clue package suggested he is a famous business owner these days. Zebra performed a duet to “Ell my Life” by K-Ci and Jojo. The panelists agreed that the Zebra carries himself like an athlete, and guessed he could be Alex Rodriguez, Floyd Mayweather, Tony Robbins, Mario Lopez, or Tito Ortiz.

