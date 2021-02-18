Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Revealed as ‘Dance Moms’ & ‘DWTS’ Alum

During the season 1 finale of The Masked Dancer, Tulip took off her mask, revealing herself as a surprising celebrity.

So, who is the Tulip? MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW!

When Tulip Took Off Her Mask, She Revealed Herself As…

… Mackenzie Ziegler!

Paula Abdul guessed Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong guessed Lucy Hale, Brian Austin Green guessed Sabrina Carpenter, and Ashley Tisdale guessed Mackenzie Ziegler.

Before Tulip took off the mask, the panelists each got to ask one final question. From their questions, we learned:

– she has a reality show background.

– she’s not from Los Angeles, but she lives in LA currently.

– she “maybe” has a TikTok obsession.

– she has been dancing from a young age.

Tulip’s ‘The Masked Dancer’ Finale Recap

For the finale, Tulip revealed a new, never-before-seen clue hinting at her celebrity identity. Making a penguin shadow puppet, Tulip said, “my best bud has a very special relationship with penguins.”

Before Tulip’s finale dance, she reflected on her time competing, saying it “has truly been wonderful.” She referenced being “the youngest in a talented family,” adding that though she once felt “overshadowed” by the person she looks up to, “I’ve proved that I can shine on my own.”

Her final clue package of the season included a balloon letter E with an angry, mustached face on it. Her last Word-Up clue was “followers,” which the panelists took to mean the celebrity behind the mask has a huge social media following.

Tulip gave an incredibly impressive performance to “Kings & Queens” by Ava Max, doing flips and turns that would be hard to execute even without balancing a giant Tulip mask on her head.

The season 1 finale of The Masked Dancer aired on Wednesday, February 17 at 8/7c on FOX.

