Are Walmart & Target Open on July 4, 2021? [Hours & Specials]

It’s the 4th of July, 2021, and if you’re thinking about your grocery needs, you may be wondering what Target’s and Walmart’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, either store can be a good solution. And the good news is that both are open.

Target Is Open for the 4th of July

Although Target closes on many holidays, the store is open for the 4th of July today. A representative confirmed that Target stores will be open for their regular hours, just like the store was for Memorial Day.

Target’s opening and closing hours may vary by location and region, although Target’s website notes that most stores are still closing at 10 p.m. local time. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here. A Target representative also noted: “To find a store’s hours, use Target.com’s ‘Find a store’ feature to select your store and view the store hours for the upcoming week.”

If you don’t want to shop in-store, you can still take advantage of curbside services or delivery services. Same-day delivery is available through the app or at Target.com.

Target has a number of July 4 sales listed on its website here. They include clothing, flags, home decor, and party supplies all designed especially for the holiday. These include decorations kits, beads, foil garland, plates, ribbons, cutlery, paper fans, patriotic danglers, and more.

You can see Target’s weekly ad here.

Walmart Is Open for the 4th of July

Walmart is open for the Fourth of July. However, hours may still vary by location. You can find your local store’s hours here.

Many stores still aren’t open 24/7. Walmart’s website notes beginning June 5, store hours expanded to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, unless mandated otherwise by the government. And starting July 3, pharmacy and vision centers are returning to their pre-COVID hours. (Of course, these hours may vary on the 4th of July holiday, so you’ll want to call ahead to confirm the hours today.)

To see Walmart’s July 4 specials, visit their home page here. You can see party supplies here. These include party supply kits, patriotic balloons, yard signs, blast zone fireworks, American flag packs, banners, patriot star decorations, tissue paper fans, crepe paper streamers, pennants, yard decorations, even light-up decorations to show your patriotism after the sun goes down.

Walmart offers no-contact pickup options where an associate puts your order in your car and delivery options too, in case you’re not wanting to just walk through the store looking for your groceries today.

Walmart’s website notes: “As of May 2021, we are no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers and members, based on the latest CDC guidance. Where city and state ordinances continue to require masks, we will follow those local guidelines. We continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. Associates who are fully vaccinated will also no longer need to wear a mask at work.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and variant news