Walmart & Target Black Friday 2021 Hours & Specials

Walmart and Target were closed on Thanksgiving Day, so what are the stores’ hours for Black Friday? Whether you’re wanting to shop in person after the big holiday or you’re wanting to get an order delivered to your home, you’ll want to know about specials and hours. The chains are indeed going to be open for Black Friday, but not as early as they have in the past.

Walmart Stores Are Opening on Black Friday at 5 AM

Although Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving, Walmart stores are reopening bright and early on Friday, November 26, at 5 a.m. local time, Walmart shared in a press statement.

At one point in the past, Walmart had started opening its stores for Black Friday on Thanksgiving night. But that has changed since the pandemic, and stores are now opening early on Black Friday morning instead.

For the store hours near you today, see the store finder, as hours may vary by location.

Walmart has had three sets of Black Friday specials, with two sets of specials leading up to November 26. “Event 2” of their Black Friday specials launched online on November 10. “Event 3” of their Black Friday specials began online on November 22, with in-store savings beginning November 26 at 5 a.m.

You can see Walmart’s online Black Friday Deals for Days on its website here.

Walmart’s press statement said: “In addition to the deals starting today and the upcoming Black Friday Deals for Days events, Walmart will offer Rollbacks on items across the store and on Walmart.com, on top of its everyday low prices. So, no matter when or how customers want to shop, they can benefit from huge savings for every item on their lists, all season long at Walmart.”

Target Stores Are Opening on Black Friday at 7 AM

Although Target is closed on Thanksgiving, Target stores are reopening bright and early on Friday, November 26, also. Most Target stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on November 26, Target said in a press statement.

To see your local store’s hours, you can visit the store finder here.

In order to accommodate shoppers, Target began offering Black Friday Now deals early leading up to Black Friday.

Target said in a press statement: “Say hello to our new series of week-long Holiday Best deals, featuring deep discounts every week, all season long so you can save big on holiday faves. And new this year, when you see a deal tagged ‘Holiday Best,’ you can shop confidently knowing you’re getting our best planned price of the season.”

Target also noted: “Every Sunday … we’ll unveil new week-long Holiday Best deals that you can shop in store and online. Each week, we’ll share a first look at the next week’s deals in Target’s digital weekly ad to help you plan, shop and save. … Keep an eye out for more hot deals popping up throughout the season on Target.com and on the Target App…”

The current deals, which you can see online here, are good through Saturday. The top picks include a LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Burger Truck Building Kit, a Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender, a Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100, and Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe.

