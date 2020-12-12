Charley Pride, the country music legend, died at the age of 86 of COVID-19 complications. His last performance was live at the CMA Awards on November 11, 2020, just about a month before he died.

Watch Charley Pride’s Last Performance

You can watch Charley Pride’s last performance in the video below.

Pride performed his iconic Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’ single with Jimmie Allen during the 54th annual CMA Awards.

A statement from his publicists about his death reads: “His final performance came on November 11, 2020, when he sang Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’ during the CMA Awards show at Nashville’s Music City Center with Jimmie Allen, a modern-day hitmaker who counts Pride among his heroes.”

He appeared during the live CMA broadcast on Wednesday night, November 11, where he was awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association. The event was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and it was broadcast live from Nashville.

On October 29, he posted a video asking his fans to watch his performance live.

Then on November 20, he shared that he and Garth Brooks had recently done a duet for his new album that was just released that day.

Pride’s Death Was a Shock to Fans

Pride’s death shocked his fans. Just days earlier had he posted a video to Facebook about his newly launched website, where he seemed to be in good health. In July, rumors had circulated that he died then, but he posted a video sharing that he was just fine.

He wrote in July: “Despite any rumors you may have heard or seen to the contrary, I’m alive and in good health at my home in Dallas where Rozene and I have been riding out the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing as soon as possible. Meanwhile, I hope and pray that you and yours stay safe and healthy during this difficult time.”

This was one reason why fans were especially shocked to learn about his death in December.

One fan wrote as a response to his last video, which was still pinned to the top of his Facebook page: “So saddened by the news of your passing! Rest In PARADISE Charlie Pride.”

Another fan wrote: “I just read you died from Covid today? I’m stunned and shocked… you appear to be well in this video.. WHAT?”

Another fan wrote on Facebook: “Will miss you, Charley. You were the real deal! It was so nice to meet you. I will enjoy your music as long as I live.”

Others just wrote “RIP” with sad faces.

According to a statement from his publicists: “Charley Pride, whose rich baritone voice and impeccable song-sense altered American culture, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from Covid-19 at age 86.”

The statement later notes: “In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center, The Food Bank, or the charity of your choice.”

