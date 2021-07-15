Was Wendy Renee Young Dr. Death’s Wife?

Wendy Renee Young was romantically involved with Texas physician Christopher Duntsch, who became known as “Dr. Death” during his criminal trial. The couple had two children together. But Young and Duntsch never got married.

Duntsch was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 after a jury convicted him of injuring an elderly patient during a surgical procedure; the patient was paralyzed. Police accused Duntsch of maiming several patients and causing the deaths of at least two people. But he was only convicted on one charge. As ProPublica reported, Duntsch’s conviction was the first of its kind in the United States.

Duntsch’s case was chronicled in a new drama series for the Peacock streaming network. The eight-episode series Dr. Death debuts on July 15. According to IMDB, Young is portrayed by actress Molly Griggs in two episodes.

Young Met ‘Dr. Death’ at a Memphis Bar & They Moved in Together After 3 Months of Dating

Young opened up to the reporter Matt Goodman of D Magazine for an in-depth article that was published in November 2016. By that time, Duntsch had been arrested and charged with assault and elder abuse. Young’s relationship with Duntsch had been over for a while by that point.

Young explained to the magazine that she first met Duntsch in 2011 at a bar in Memphis, Tennessee. She was 27 and he was 40 at the time. Young said Duntsch bought her a drink and that they quickly formed a connection. She said when they went back to his home that night, they danced “under a disco ball” in his office. Young added that around the time she met Duntsch, she had been working as a dancer in a strip club.

Young said the relationship with Duntsch moved fast. “We talked about marriage pretty quickly. We moved in together within three months, and then I became pregnant,” she told D Magazine. But the couple never ultimately tied the knot.

Young also explained that in the early days of their relationship, Duntsch was in the process of looking for a job in a hospital. She said he received offers from medical centers in New York, San Diego and Dallas. When he decided to take the offer in Texas, Young decided to move with him because she had relatives in Dallas.

Young Had 2 Sons With Duntsch But They Broke Up Before Their Second Child Was Born

Young and Duntsch have two sons. She told D Magazine they named the boys Aiden and Preston.

Duntsch began cheating on Young with his assistant soon after they relocated to the Dallas area, according to D Magazine. His assistant, Kimberly Morgan, told investigators she and Duntsch used to spend romantic time together in his office at Baylor Regional Medical Center at Plano. (She also explained that Duntsch kept a handle of vodka under his desk).

Young said she and Duntsch lived in a five-bedroom house near the hospital with their first-born son, Aiden. She told the magazine that Morgan was there often but at the time, Young assumed they were simply working together. But Morgan was also told that Young was just a friend.

It’s unclear exactly when Young and Duntsch separated. He was stripped of his medical license in December 2013, the Dallas Observer reported. Soon after that, he filed for bankruptcy and moved in with his parents in Colorado, ProPublica said.

But Young stayed in Texas. According to a baby registry on Amazon, Young became pregnant with their second child around this time period. The baby, Preston, was born in September 2014. Young told D Magazine that when Preston was born, she and Duntsch had already broken up and that she had been living with her sister in Garland, Texas.

Young Said She Worked as a Consultant for NBC & Listed Her Relationship Status as ‘Single’ on Facebook

By the time Young met with the D Magazine reporter for the November 2016 article, she had moved on from Duntsch. She had just given birth to her third child and was living with her boyfriend’s parents at the time.

Young said she left Dallas to escape all of the negative attention she received for being involved with Duntsch. In late 2016, she said she was living in Springtown, which is located about 60 miles west of Dallas. It’s unclear whether she is still there. A search of Parker County property records under her name does not bring up any results.

A search of online records also does not clarify whether she ever married the father of her third child. Marriage records in Texas are not available online.

But a court record filed in July 2018 in Parker County suggests Young had problems with a romantic partner named David Shawn Minze. She asked for a protective order against him, which a judge granted in February 2019. The case type was listed as “Protective Orders – No Divorce.”

On her Facebook page, Young had her relationship status listed as “single” as of this writing. She wrote in the “about” section that she worked with NBC as a consultant. And in the bio, she noted that “Part of my past is on Dr.Death nbc series.” She has promoted the Dr. Death series a few times on her Facebook page, as well.

