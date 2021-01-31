An Update on Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Today

Wendy Williams’ new Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, and the accompanying tell-all documentary, What a Mess!, told all about the talk show host’s personal life with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

The former couple’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., also made a cameo, but viewers learned little about their only child.

While Kevin Jr. has had a rocky relationship with his father – he pleaded not guilty in June 2019 to charges that he assaulted Kevin Sr. after he allegedly punched his dad in the nose during an argument, according to TMZ – he is close with his famous mother.

Here is what you need to know about Wendy Williams’ 20-year-old son.

Wendy Is Close to Her Son Kevin After Fighting to Have a Baby After Suffering Multiple Miscarriages

Williams has been vocal about how she fought to have a baby after suffering several miscarriages. Once she became a mom, she wanted to make sure her son had as private a life as possible.

While Kevin does live a mostly under-the-radar life, he has appeared in public with his mom, most notably at her Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication in 2019, where they posed together for photos.

Kevin Jr. has kept a low profile, but his famous mom has talked about him on The Wendy Williams Show over the years.

In 2015, Williams told her viewers that her then 15-year-old son had become addicted to K2, a synthetic marijuana.

Williams told Entertainment Tonight that the drug had her son walking around like a “zombie” and that he became someone she “didn’t even know.”

“I’m glad to say we were able to bring him back all the way around,” she said.

In more recent years, Williams found herself opening up to her boy about his father’s alleged affair with Sharina Hudson, which resulted in the birth of a baby girl, Journey.

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop, the protective mom explained that she kept quiet about Hunter’s affairs when her son Kevin was young.

“There were secrets that I was keeping,” Williams explained. “I could not talk [to anyone] about everything going on until I was able to sit down and talk with my son.”

Last summer, the proud mom marked her son’s big birthday by posting some unusual mementos from his childhood. On Instagram, she shared a pic of “remains of his 1st hair cut” and her cervical stitch from her pregnancy.

“He’s in Miami and I’m in NYC, but love never stops,” she wrote. She added that she doesn’t like cake, but for her boy’s birthday she would indulge.

Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Attends College in Florida

In 2018, Williams told Cosmopolitan that despite his teen troubles, her son graduated from high school with high marks and had his sights set on helping others.

“He’s graduated from high school with honors, he’s going to college in August,” she said at the time. “He’s a businessman. He does things. He wants to be an example for people as well regarding substance abuse.”

Williams’ son Kevin Jr. attends college in Miami, according to Page Six.

The talk show queen did not give details on what her son is studying at his college or what type of career he hopes to eventually pursue. She added that she tries to keep life “as normal as possible” for Kevin Jr.

