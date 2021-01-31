Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Today

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams finalized their divorce in January of 2020 after 21 years of marriage. It was widely reported that their marriage dissolved due to Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, being pregnant with their child.

Today, Hunter has his own publishing company, Hunter Publishing Group. According to Page Six, he relaunched it after his divorce to Williams was final. In April 2020, they reported:

Hunter has relaunched Hunter Publishing Group. The company, which is based out of Fort Lee, New Jersey, has signed three authors so far— Sonia Alleyne, HOT 97 radio personality TT Torrez and attorney Ray Hamlin — whose books are expected to release in the forthcoming months.

Besides the publishing company, it is unknown if Hunter has any other employment. He spent two decades as Williams’ manager and an executive producer on her show. After their divorce, he was fired from both of those jobs. His iMDb page lists his producer position at The Wendy Williams Show as his last position.

Kevin Hunter Refused to be Involved in Wendy Williams’ Biopic & Documentary

Wendy Williams Says Kevin Hunter Had No Input on Biopic | WWHLTalk show host Wendy Williams tells Andy Cohen that ex Kevin Hunter rejected having any part of her “Lifetime” biopic and Andy talks about being interviewed for her documentary. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: http://bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: https://www.bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: https://www.facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: http://bravowwhl.tumblr.com/… 2021-01-29T04:00:03Z

On January 20, 2021, Williams’ biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, will be airing on Lifetime. During an interview on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Williams said that Hunter refused to be involved in the movie or the documentary that will follow the film titled What A Mess!

“I don’t care what he thinks about it. No, he had no input on it because it’s my life and my truth,” the 56-year-old said. “I did invite him to participate in the documentary, where he could’ve said whatever he wanted to say … [but] he elected not to return Lifetime’s calls.”

Williams also told Insider that invited Hunter to Vancouver where the movie was being filmed.

“He was definitely invited by me as well as Lifetime, with a promissory note from me that he would not be talked about in any other way, but my truth in the documentary and depicted in any other way but my truth in the movie,” she said.

It is Unclear if Kevin Hunter & Sharina Hudson are Still Together

Williams, 56, also said that his daughter with Hudson is around the age of two or three while on What Happens Live! When asked if Hunter and Hudson were still together, Williams said she didn’t know.

“I have no idea,” Williams told Cohen. “I mean, and I don’t know how they’re raising the daughter Journey, I think she’s like two next month or something. That’s not my problem… my alimony for all three of them is on time, every month.”

Hudson wasn’t the only woman Hunter cheated on Williams with. She told Insider that she knew he was cheating when she was pregnant with their only child, Kevin Jr.

“I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, ‘I’m planning my divorce,'” she said. “Kevin was a serial cheat. He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant.”

After Williams filed for divorce in 2019, he issued a public apology to People.

28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.

READ NEXT: Bert Girigorie: Who Was Wendy Williams’ First Husband?