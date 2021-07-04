Where to Watch the 4th of July Macy’s Fireworks in NYC Tonight

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than watching an impressive fireworks display in the greatest city on Earth?

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations will feel more special than usual since last year’s festivities were curtailed by COVID-19. Now with more than 50% of NYC’s population fully vaccinated, the Macy’s fireworks will light up the city skyline once again on July 4.

NBC New York reports that the fireworks will start at around 9:25 PM on Sunday, July 4. Wondering where the best views of the fireworks are? Here’s where to watch.

Manhattan – FDR Drive

The elevated portions of FDR drive will offer spectacular views of the fireworks. Spectators can enter at East 23rd, East 34th, and East 42nd Streets. The New York Times reports that this location is open to vaccinated individuals only. Spectators should be prepared to prove their vaccination status.

Roosevelt Island – FDR Four Freedoms State Park

You’ll need a ticket to watch the fireworks from Four Freedoms Park. The limited-ticket event begins at 6 PM and ends at 10:30 PM.

Guests must register and buy tickets in advance as no tickets will be available at the event. Up to four tickets per household may be purchased.

Roosevelt Island – Cornell Tech Campus

Viewing the fireworks from the Cornell Tech Campus is free. However, be sure to arrive on time as no one will be allowed to enter after 9 PM.

Brooklyn – Columbia Street Waterfront District

Brooklyn Bridge Park will likely be packed hours before the show even starts but nearby Columbia Street (between Degraw and Atlantic) has plenty of skyline views to offer.

NBC New York reports that city officials are reminding New Yorkers that the fireworks will not be visible from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Brooklyn – Kent Avenue

The parks of Northern Brooklyn (Domino Park, WNYC Transmitter Park, and Marsha P. Johnson Park, to name a few) are also guaranteed to be crowded. Where Kent Avenue meets Metropolitan Avenue is likely to be a little less packed while still offering a view of the harbor.

Queens – Gantry Plaza State Park

LIC Post reports that while Hunters Point South Park will be closed on July 4 and the afternoon of July 3, spectators can watch the fireworks from Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City.

Venues With Views

If you don’t mind spending some money, there are plenty of restaurants with incredible views of the fireworks. For a truly elevated view, there’s Edge at Hudson Yards, the city’s highest outdoor sky deck. For $250 per person, enjoy three glasses of champagne, unlimited popcorn, a personalized photo book, and a guaranteed view of the city from 7 PM-midnight.

The One World Observatory in Lower Manhattan also boasts impressive views. The $350 per person admission price includes an open bar, passed canapes, and a great view from 8 PM-midnight. Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours.

In Jersey City, there’s the Rooftop at Exchange Place. Right on the Jersey City waterfront, the venue boasts two outdoor spaces, the terrace and the rooftop. Views of the rooftop and an open bar are $150 per person. For totally unobstructed views, the cost is $250.