Who Is Performing at the 2021 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show?

This year’s Macy’s Fireworks display will start at around 9:25 PM on July 4 in New York City. Fireworks will be launched from barges located on the East River.

You can watch the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” on NBC. Although the fireworks don’t start until closer to 9:30 PM, the show starts at 8 PM ET, with performances by some of today’s most popular artists. The show will be hosted by Ryan Eggold of “Blacklist” and Renée Elise Goldsberry of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Here are all the artists performing at this year’s Macy’s Fireworks show.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers made an epic comeback in 2019 with the release of their first album in a decade, “Happiness Begins.” The former Disney Channel darlings will take the stage with Marshmello, performing their recent collaboration with the DJ, “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Parade reports that a drone light show will take place during the performance to honor the athletes of Team USA as they prepare to leave for this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Blake Shelton

Country music artist and coach on “The Voice“, Blake Shelton will also be performing at the fireworks show. “I’ve got my 4th of July plans covered!!!!! How ‘bout y’all,” Shelton wrote in an Instagram post promoting the event.

According to Today, Shelton and his fiancée Gwen Stefani recently applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma.

Coldplay

The British rock band known for songs such as “Yellow” and “Clocks” will be getting into the American spirit for the night. The band’s sound has gotten poppier in recent years as they’ve been collaborating with record producer Max Martin, who has worked with pop artists such as Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry.

Their latest single, “Higher Power” was released on May 7.

OneRepublic

OneReupublic first made a name for themselves with the single “Apologize” in 2007. Since then, the band has had a slew of hits including “Stop and Stare”, “Good Life”, and “Counting Stars.”

On July 1, the band announced their new album “Human” via Instagram. The album will be released on August 27.

Reba McEntire

Country music artist Reba McEntire will also take the stage at Macy’s Fireworks show. McEntire is almost equally well known as a musician and an actress. Her sitcom “Reba” had six seasons, beginning in 2001.

Her most recent album, “Stronger Than the Truth” came out in 2019.

Black Pumas

A soul group from Austin, Texas, the Black Pumas were nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the Grammy’s in 2020. The group’s most recent single, “Strangers”, features Indie pop group, Lucius.

The Black Pumas is a duo comprised of singer-songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist and record producer Adrian Quesada.

Tori Kelly

Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly first rose to prominence as a contestant on “American Idol.” She was nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2016 Grammy’s and is best known for songs such as “Dear No One” and “Paper Hearts.”

She also voiced the role of Meena in the animated musical films “Sing” and “Sing 2.”

Parade reports that the evening’s fireworks display will be set to music played by the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus, including “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

