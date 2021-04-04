Whole Foods Easter Hours 2021: Are the Stores Open or Closed?

You’re likely wanting to go shopping for groceries on Easter 2021. But is Whole Foods an option? Some stores may be open today, so it’s a good idea to check with your local Whole Foods.

Some Stores May Be Open Today for Easter

According to the holiday store hours listed for Whole Foods’ website, stores are typically only closed for Christmas Day and may have modified hours for other holidays, like Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Although Easter isn’t listed among the holidays with modified hours, it would be a good idea to check your local Whole Foods just to be sure. Hours can vary by location or even by local regulations. You can see a Whole Foods store locator here.

Many Whole Foods are working with grocery delivery services right now, including Amazon Prime Now. If you’re a Prime member, you can get free delivery through Prime Now, as long as delivery windows are available in your region. If you’re interested in grocery pickup instead, go here to see if the Whole Foods near you offers grocery pickup.

Whole Foods Has a Number of Easter Specials Today

Whole Foods is offering a number of Easter specials today. Among them are 20% off select spring cheese and accouterment pairing through April 6.

Whole Foods also has an Easter and Passover catering menu that you might enjoy. Most locations required the orders to be put in before Easter, but you can always check with your local store to see if any options are available for you today. Even if catering isn’t available, Whole Foods stores offer many pre-cooked meal options within the store that you can pick up and bring home to your family for the holiday.

You can also build a cheese board right at Whole Foods. The store’s website offers an article with tips on how to build the best Spring cheese board. It offers insights on choosing which cheese to use, and notes that all four kinds of cheese in the article are 20% off through April 6, while supplies last.

The four recommended types of cheese from Whole Foods are a smooth and complex cheese, a balanced and tangy cheese, and creamy and earthy cheese, and a rich and fresh cheese.

Whole Foods noted to Heavy that the following Spring cheeses are 20% off through April 6:

Cypress Grove: Lamb Chopper

Emmi Roth: Buttermilk Blue

Ashley Chase Estate: Seaside Cheddar

Vermont Creamery: Bonne Bouche

You can also pick your pairings to go with the cheese, which are also 20% off through April 6. These include Vosges Haut-Chocolat Roasted Walnut Pecan Caramel Marshmallows for a sweet accompaniment, Trois Petits Cochons Organic Pâté de Campagne for a savory match, and Vincenza’s Sliced Salami for a meaty side. Also on the menu are La Panzanella Crackers for a crunch and Dalmatia Organic Fig Spread for something fruity.

Whole Foods noted to Heavy that the following accoutrements are 20% off through April 6:

La Panzanella: All flatbreads

Vincenzas: 4oz pre-sliced salami

4oz pre-sliced salami 3Pigs: Organic Pates

Dalmatia: Organic Figs Spread

Vosges Haut Chocolat: Caramel Marshmallows

