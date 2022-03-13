William Hurt Dead: What Was His Cause of Death?

The actor William Hurt is dead at the age of 71.

What was his cause of death? A statement from his son, which confirmed his death, said only that he died of “natural causes.” However, it was previously reported that Hurt had prostate cancer.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” a family statement from his son Will said on March 13, 2022, according to Deadline.

Hurt was an Oscar-nominated actor known for movies like “Children of a Lesser God,” “Broadcast News,” “Gorky Park,” and “Body Heat.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Hurt Had ‘Terminal Prostate Cancer’

Deadline reported that Hurt had been fighting prostate cancer since 2018.

He had “terminal prostate cancer that had spread to the bone,” Deadline reported. According to TMZ, he was trying treatments out of Berkeley and was believed to be in recovery from the cancer.

TMZ reported that Hurt leaves behind four children from different relationships.

Hurt Won an Oscar & Starred in Theater Productions as Well as Films

RIP William Hurt, 71.

Terrific actor, loved him in Broadcast News. pic.twitter.com/2pwj35fEJ3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 13, 2022

According to Deadline, Hurt’s film career began in 1980.

He was nominated three times in a row for Academy Awards in the mid-1980s, and he won the Oscar for Kiss of the Spider Woman, according to Deadline.

Hurt was a stage actor who appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway productions, Deadline reported.

Hurt Had Tumultuous Relationships Throughout His Life

William Hurt has passed away at age 71 pic.twitter.com/Z6yNGXfEB9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 13, 2022

According to E! News, the actress Marlee Matlin accused Hurt of abusing her during a two-year relationship with started when they co-starred in the movie “Children of a Lesser God.”

“I always had fresh bruises every day. And if I had a split lip, or if…I mean, there were a lot of things that happened that were not pleasant,” Matlin told Access Hollywood, according to E News. “I was always afraid…of him, but I loved him. Or maybe I thought I did. But look, I was 19, he was 35.”

In a statement to E! News on Tuesday, Hurt said: “My own recollection is that we both apologized and both did a great deal to heal our lives. Of course, I did and do apologize for any pain I caused. And I know we have both grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good.”

Hurt was first married to Mary Beth Hurt, an actress, but they divorced in 1982 after a “long separation” according to The New York Times.

Mary Beth Hurt testified in a court case involving Sandra Jennings, a former ballet dancer, that she told Hurt to marry Jennings but he refused.

Mary Beth Hurt told her that William Hurt claimed he was “finished with marriage.”

Before they divorced, Mary Beth Hurt testified that William Hurt told her that Jennings was pregnant with his child. Jennings was claiming that because she lived with Hurt for five weeks in South Carolina, it amounted to a common-law marriage, The Times reported.

The New York Times article reported that Jennings was frustrated Hurt would not marry her.

The Buffalo News reported that Jennings is the mother of Hunt’s son, Alex Hurt.