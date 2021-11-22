‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 4: Who Sang the Ending Credits Song?

Paramount premiered another outstanding episode of “Yellowstone” on November 21. But what was the ending credits song for season 4 episode 4 and who sang it? Read on for all the details.

The Ending Credits Song Was By Willie Nelson

If the ending credits song sounded familiar to you, it’s because it was “Hands on the Wheel” by Willie Nelson.

The lyrics we heard in the episode at the end included:

At a time when the world seems to be spinnin’

Hopelessly out of control

There’s deceivers, and believers, and old in-betweeners

That seem to have no place to go… I looked to the stars

Tried all of the bars

And I’ve nearly gone up in smoke

Now my hand’s on the wheel

I’ve something that’s real

And I feel like I’m going home

You can see a video of Willie Nelson singing the song below live at Austin City Limits in 1976.





Here’s the recorded version that’s not live:





And here’s a version of Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson singing the song in 2020 as part of Farm Aid on the Road.





On YouTube, people commented about how much Lukas sounds like Willie.

One person wrote, “Close your eyes and you’d swear it was Willie. Its uncanny and it surely is wonderful. You are a national treasure Willie, may you go on forever. Your music surely will.”

Another person wrote, “so beautiful!…just beautiful…at the end you can see Willie mouthing the words with his boy but not interrupting and still hearing his voice..man what a connection between them…what a song!…thank you….really..for all you give.”

Another wrote: “Lucas Nelson is. A perfect replica of Willie. It’s wonderful to hear & see them all playing together❣️🥰. What a treat!”

And another listener commented the same, writing: “Lucas sounds EXACTLY like Willie when Willie recorded this song on his Red Headed Stranger album. I wonder what Willie is thinking when he hears his “own” familiar voice harmonizing with his…”

The Episode Opened with ‘All I See Is You’

In addition to the ending song by Willie Nelson, the “Yellowstone” episode also opened with “All I See Is You” playing as Jimmy traveled on the road with Travis to Texas. In case you’re wondering, yes, this song also played during last week’s episode. In fact, last week’s episode was named after the song.

“All I See Is You” is by Shane Smith & the Saints. You can see a video of the song below played live.





The lyrics include:

A storm’s runnin’ through the Midwest

Like a bandit out on the loose

And all the clouds are black as nightfall

But all I see is you. And rain’s pourin’ through the windowpanes

And the cracks of this roof

Tea’s boilin’ from the spout of the pot

But all I see is you, yeah.

Last week, Shane Smith & the Saints hosted a watch party in honor of their song playing on the episode.

According to Fort Worth Stockyards, this song was recorded and self-produced while on the road in Austin, Nashville, and Dallas.

