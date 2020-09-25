Is YouTube Down? Errors Reported with App & TV Services

Many people are reporting issues with YouTube, especially with YouTube TV and the YouTube app. Although YouTube isn’t down for everyone, Google has reported issues overall that may be affecting YouTube services for some people. Google has posted an official update sharing that there are issues with multiple GCP products and an overall problem affecting Cloud services.

Here’s what you need to know.

YouTube Is Down or Crashing for Some People

YouTube issues are affecting a number of people right now across the country, according to Down Detector.

Down Detector’s live outage map shows the issues primarily affecting the United States.

Google Trends indicates that there’s been a spike in searches related to YouTube being down, especially YouTube TV and the YouTube app. Users have been reporting issues like being redirected to the same channel on their feed or not seeing anything when clicking on the YouTube app. Others reported that they were logged out or the page simply wouldn’t load.

This problem is also affecting other Google services like Nest, Gmail, Google Play, and the like.

Google Is Having an Issue with Its Cloud Services

Google Cloud Platform’s status page currently notes that there are reported issues. Because Google owns YouTube, those problems are also affecting YouTube.

The webpage notes: “Multiple services reporting issues.”

At 10 p.m. Eastern, the page was updated. It now reads: “We are currently investigating an issue affecting multiple Cloud services.”

The webpage updating details about the Cloud issue notes that the problems began at 18:25 Pacific (6:25 p.m. Pacific.)

Google wrote at 6:46 p.m. Pacific (9:46 p.m. Eastern):

Description: We are experiencing an issue with multiple GCP products, beginning at Thursday, 2020-09-24 17:58 US/Pacific. Symptoms: Increased error rate. Affected products include: Cloud Run, Firestore Watch, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, GKE, Cloud Logging, Cloud Monitoring, Cloud Console Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We will provide an update by Thursday, 2020-09-24 19:30 US/Pacific with current details.

At 9:28 p.m. Eastern the webpage noted:

Description: We are experiencing an issue with multiple GCP products. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We will provide an update by Thursday, 2020-09-24 19:00 US/Pacific with current details.

Although Google’s Status Dashboard notes there are still problems, Team YouTube on Twitter says the problems are fixed.

If you were having trouble accessing some YouTube services earlier today – this has been fixed. The issue began at around 6 PM PST and lasted for approx. 15 minutes. Thanks for your reports! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 25, 2020

Team YouTube wrote: “If you were having trouble accessing some YouTube services earlier today – this has been fixed. The issue began at around 6 PM PST and lasted for approx. 15 minutes. Thanks for your reports!”

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates