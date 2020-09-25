Are Google & Gmail Down? 502 Error & Other Issues Reported

A number of people are reporting a possible Google outage, with many saying that they are receiving a 502 Error when trying to use some of Google’s services. The problems are widespread and affecting a number of Google services, including Gmail for some people. Not everyone is affected, and the good news is that some people who were affected are reporting as of 10 p.m. Eastern that their Google services are starting to work again.

According to Down Detector, a large spike in issues was reported with Google itself around 9 p.m. Eastern.

Down Detector’s live outage map shows problems in many locations around the world, including in the United States:

A spike in issues was also reported on Down Detector with Google Drive, Gmail, Google Hangouts, Google Play, Nest, YouTube, and other services owned by Google.

Many are reporting the issues online. Here are some more graphs from Down Detector showing the spike in problems growing from a variety of Google products.

The GSuiteStatus dashboard is currently not recording any issues or service disruptions.

Google Cloud Platform’s status page, however, currently notes that there are issues as of 9:45 p.m. The webpage reads: “September 24, 2020 Multiple services reporting issues.”

This is a developing story.

