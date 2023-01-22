Zach Shallcross Previews This Season’s ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’

Bachelor Zach Shallcross says there was no shortage of drama on “The Bachelor” set.

He spoke to People Magazine about the season.

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” Shallcross, 26, told People Magazine. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.”

Shallcross made it to the top three on Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette.” His new season of “The Bachelor” starts on January 23, 2023. It is season 27 of the franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shalcross Says He Followed His Heart & Gut to Determine What Was Right

In the interview, Shallcross indicated there will be a lot of emotion in this season of the popular show.

He told People, “there was a few instances where I think everyone could have handled something better,” but said that he believes “I handled everything the way that felt right. I was following what was right for my heart and my gut.”

Shallcross added in the magazine interview, “Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn’t the case. I think I’m going to surprise some people with who I am.”

He continued: “I think the biggest takeaway and something that I tried to maintain throughout this season is really encouraging all the women to be open with how they’re feeling with everything. Having that constant line of communication, always being open and vulnerable through it all so that there aren’t any chances of a blindside.”

In an interview with Daily Variety, Shallcross said, “There’s a lot. It’s an emotional roller coaster. I’ll tell you that. A lot happens — more than I could have ever imagined — but that is the beautiful part of how everything works out.”

Shallcross Revealed His Dream Job in Another Interview

In another recent interview, this one with The New York Post, Shallcross revealed his dream job is to be a football commentator.

“That’s like the dream job,” he told The Post. “I would love to, if I get an opportunity. I’d give it a shot.”

He also confessed to being envious of Jesse Palmer’s job as host of “The Bachelor.”

According to Cosmopolitan, Shallcross is a “tech exec” who is a former college football player.

Daily Variety asked Shallcross why he believes he was chosen to be “The Bachelor.” He responded,

Good question. It was definitely a little surprising when I was reached out to by the producers. I was so grateful and happy. I think really what it came down to was the fact that, even prior to ‘The Bachelorette,’ I decided in my life that I want to settle down and find my one person. I think that is kind of at the center of it all, that I just wanted to find my forever person and not focus on the BS that’s typically on the show – that being said, there’s still drama, of course. But I think they just really wanted someone that does take this seriously and doesn’t care for all the outside noise.

