Top 10 Best Sleeveless Hoodies for Men 2018

Sleeveless hoodies are an increasingly popular trend and are easy to pull off even if you don’t have the biceps of Rocky Balboa. Once more of a gym-only item, this piece has been steadily gaining momentum in large part due to the athleisure fashion movement. Athleisure is casual clothing like sweatpants and yes, hoodies, that are designed to be worn for exercising as well as for everything else. On-point A-listers like Kanye West and Ryan Gosling have sported the look, helping to further propel the style into today’s fashion forefront.

Sleeveless hoodies are a simple key piece to add to your wardrobe even if trends aren’t your thing. It’s cool, comfortable and classic, and can definitely work outside of the workout room. They are also versatile year-round, as a standalone topper in warmer months and as an essential layer in colder seasons. Most options are quite affordable too, which makes it an even better all-around score.

We’ve found a fantastic selection of varying sleeveless hoodies. Some boast cool graphics, zipper details and more. Some are more simple and streamlined, while others are tough and utilitarian. Whether you’re looking for something you can throw in your gym bag or something that works wherever you’re headed, you’re sure to find a pick that suits your style, as well as your build and budget.

Check out our top ten sleeveless hoodies for men, in no particular order.

1. Interstate Apparel Sleeveless Hoodie

This first choice gives us some throwback vibes and calls to mind Josh Brolin in the 1980’s classic, The Goonies. The easy-care cotton makes it super comfy, but it won’t wick away sweat if you’re looking for something more performance driven. It has a universally flattering loose fit and is available in sizes small through 3XL to accommodate a range of body types. The kangaroo pocket is also the perfect quick catch-all for your keys or cell phone.

The light heather gray is a really nice neutral and will look stellar with sweats and trainers at the gym, as well as black khaki shorts and canvas sneakers once the summer sun goes down. Just make sure you give it a nice washing first. At this price point you can even buy two and have one dedicated for both purposes.

Price: $14.99-$24.99

2. Bluetime Hooded Sleeveless T-Shirt

The Bluetime Hooded Sleeveless T-Shirt is a very handsome selection, featuring three front buttons and a faux-leather tab accent. While it’s not typical sweatshirt material, the ribbed, lightweight cotton blend adds an elevated bit of texture and keeps things comfortable too. You can also pick from a number of color options, but you may want to size up when ordering, as this is more of a fitted style.

When it comes to wear, this hoodie is more for play time than a work out. It would be a smart looking choice for a beach bonfire or even a warm-weather family barbecue.

Price: $12-$23.99

3. 4-rth Transition Workout Hoodie

An extended high neckline, rib-cuffing at the waist and fun details help make the 4-rth Hoodie stand out. The neckline alone is great for outdoor workouts on chillier days and the waist cuffing ensures that the hoodie stays put. Contrast color zippers and bright color choices allow your personality to shine too. It’s also handmade in California from custom beech wood fiber fabric, a choice that’s softer than cotton, more durable and that will hold its color and shape too. Speaking of shape, this one is cut slim, so make sure to size up if you want a little extra room. The playful hues and supreme comfort level make this a great item to take on vacation or honeymoon. You can even get the matching track pants for a head-to-toe, super chill, getaway ensemble.

Price: $56-$59

4. Reebok Train Like a Fighter Hoodie

Up your workout motivation and look straight-up cool while doing those reps in the Reebok Train Like a Fighter Hoodie. It has a round neckline, drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket and a straight hem. The polyester and spandex blend offer a nice feel and great movement too, but the superstar of this one is its slick graphics and details. The front chest features a unique combat silkscreen logo, the sides have black zipper accents and the back has a Reebok logo on the left shoulder as well as brand badge in the lower center. If you’re into sparring or kickboxing, this is your new favorite go-to.

Price: $39.99-$59.99

5. H2H Active Wear Hooded T-Shirt

H2H is a Korean brand offering men’s and women’s slim fit active wear designs at dependable quality. Their hooded t-shirt will surely become a closet staple too, with its trim cut, rounded neckline, rainbow color options, and flattering and multi-blend ribbed material. This pick obviously is more of a lightweight top as opposed to the standard heavier sweatshirt, but it’s still incredibly versatile.

The sizing on this hoodie is not American and runs small, but there’s a handy measurements chart to use when ordering. You’ll want to pay close attention to this depending on your desired look (very fitted versus less) and purpose (gym or no gym). The fit and sizing also makes this choice less forgiving than others, so if you’re not feeling beach-body ready you may want to take a pass.

Price: $14.99-$18.99

6. JC Distro Longline Sleeveless Hoodie

Here’s a pick for smaller dudes, big bodybuilders and everyone in-between. Available in boys sizes, as well as men’s small through 6XL, the JC Distro Longline Sleeveless Hoodie has side zippers, a rounded hem that’s longer in the back, and comes in more colors than there are days of the week. You can also select from hole-filled, distressed style options if you like your gear a bit more funky. The hi-low hemline of this top will keep you covered through every gym activity and ups the style factor too. The lighter, shirt-like fabric and unique details also make this a nice non-workout choice as well. Pair it with a slim fit jean and canvas slip-on sneakers for an evening baseball game and beers with friends.

Price: $12.99-$24.99

7. UXCELL Allegra K Hooded Vest

You’ll find tons of utility on top of sophisticated lines with the UXCELL Allegra K Hooded Vest. With a sturdy front zip, lapel pockets, a drawstring hood and split kangaroo pockets, this is an excellent choice for outdoor runners. In all-black, it’s a super modern pick too. The looser fit allows you to play with layers as needed and the polyester blend keeps the hoodie comfortable and lightweight. While the hood itself will stay nice and secure with the drawstring tied, it will only cover your hairline and cheeks. That is surely not a deal breaker, especially with an option that’s nice enough to keep you looking pulled together for the morning run, school drop-off and even the hip coffee shop down the street.

Price: $19.61-$25

8. Angel Cola Sleeveless Hoodie

Looking like a typical, traditional sweatshirt, this pick boasts some quality details upon closer inspection. It has double-needle cover-seamed neck and armholes for added durability, and stretch-ribbed cuffs at the armholes and at the relaxed waistband. It’s 100% cotton too and comes in a slew of colors, ranging from bright and vibrant to simple and subdued. The relaxed fit makes it a great choice for different body types and wear preferences too. Plus, the hood is just baggy enough to allow for a beanie or baseball hat to be layered underneath in the colder months. In the summer, if you’re looking to make this work outside of the gym, add a patterned tank top underneath, board shorts and flip flops for a beach- or pool-side ensemble that’ll turn heads for all the right reasons.

Price: $16.99-$22.99

9. G-Style USA Sleeveless Hoodie

The G-Style USA Sleeveless Hoodie offers a striking, preppy spin on the standard style. With contrast color accents, it’s a sharp choice even if you only wear it to the gym a million times. That would be a shame though, since any of the color combos would go great with jeans and Converse sneakers too. In cotton and spandex, this soft sleeveless hoodie is lightweight, has a slightly fitted/athletic cut, and won’t shrink from the wash. The hood is also nice and large, and has drawstrings should you ever need or want to secure it up. The side pockets are also nice and deep, for keeping your keys or even a beanie on stand-by in cooler months.

Price: $14.99-$26.99

10. Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Sleeveless Hoodie

Fun fact: Champion was founded in 1919 by two brothers who soon signed an agreement with the University of Michigan to produce uniforms for their teams. Today, the brand best known for sweatshirts adorned with that can’t miss “C” embroidery is also experiencing a nice resurgence, thanks to hip designer collaborations and shelf-space in millennial havens like Urban Outfitters. If you’re a fan of the brand, you’ll dig their sleeveless hoodie, a classic winner in every way. In cotton and polyester with a reverse weave texture, it’s got comfort and looks to spare. For a casual weekend outing, try this over a patterned t-shirt with jeans and sneakers. Add in your favorite retro baseball cap and you’ll have a totally cool, yet still totally you outfit.

Price: $21.80-$50

