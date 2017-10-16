10 Best Men’s Cuff Bracelets: Silver, Leather & More 2018

Wearing a men’s cuff bracelet is the same as wearing a men’s regular bracelet: it’s good looking, on-trend and a great addition to the wardrobe arsenal.

Men’s Cuff Bracelets: A Definition

Everyone knows what a bracelet is. A cuff bracelet is the same as that, only wider. It’s usually a bit wider. Some bracelet makers define a cuff bracelet based on the closure — the way the thing closes on your wrist. For our purposes, we’re defining cuff bracelets as a bracelet that’s just a bit wider than the regular bracelet.

Not saying one is better than the other, but I think the men’s cuff bracelet brings a tiny bit more masculinity to the table because it is a bit wider. A cuff bracelet just has a bit more meat to it. A lot of guys go for that “bigger look” with regular bracelets by stacking them. That is, they’ll wear two or more pairs of bracelets on the same wrist. It’s a good, heavier look and with the cuff bracelet, you’re already part way there. With the way trends come and go and change, there may be a time when delicate men’s jewelry will be in. That time ain’t now so you’re in the right ballgame with the men’s cuff bracelets.

Because bracelets are such an everyday fashion item for the guys, all the pieces below work equally well for a casual look or something dressier. You may want to tend toward metal (silver or gold colors) for the dress up, but the leather and other materials will be just fine.

Bracelets have been a fashion thing for guys since ancient Egypt. We’re not trying to tell you to channel your inner pharaoh. We are telling you that bracelets for guys look great and you will, too, when you cop something from our list of the 10 Best Men’s Cuff Bracelets 2018.

1. Stunning Brown Gipsy Kings Style Men’s Leather Cuff Bracelet

A wide brown all-leather cuff bracelet for men that features double crossing pattern accenting that runs the circumference of the piece. We’re not sure why it’s called Gipsy Kings Style — the Gipsy Kings are a longtime guitar and flamenco group from southern France. Still, any of the band members would look great in the piece, we do know that. The 8.6 inch length is adjustable, as there are three snap locations available. A great discount here, and it’s delivered in an Urban Jewelry branded gift box. Urban Jewelry is based in New York City.

Price: $9.90 (70 percent off MSRP)

2. Novica Men’s Silver Flowing Water Cuff Bracelet

There’s a lot of meaning behind this beautiful silver men’s cuff bracelet. Novica is associated with National Geographic and they work to bring consumers fair trade products. In this case, the Silver Flowing Water Cuff Bracelet is made by the Indonesian artist Komang Wijayana. The piece is .925 Sterling silver and it features the open band for easy on and off. For more information on Novica, check out the organization’s mission statement. If you want to just get your fashion game going, click on the pic above or the buy below!

Price: $112.99

3. Konov Men’s Leather Cuff Bracelet

A masculine, wide men’s leather cuff bracelet with alloy accents. The base of the bracelet is almost two inches wide and it’s detailed with a split leather strap on top that’s held in place with hardware (rivets) and tonal stitching. There are more than 250 customer reviews on this very popular piece, one of which gets down to the basics: “Most importantly: It looks really great, and that’s exactly what I wanted.” This men’s cuff bracelet features two snap closure locations, so that gives a lot of flexibility for different wrist sizes. Offered at a huge discount, and is packaged in a velvet bag, so it’s a great gift idea, too.

Price: $12.99

4. Coolla Men’s Multi-color Rope and Leather Cuff Bracelet

The primary feature of this men’s leather cuff bracelet is the multitude of bands that comprise the overall piece. The leather bracelet forms the foundation of the piece, but it’s the many different twines (multicolor ropes, according to Coolla, the manufacturer) that dominate the cuff bracelet’s overall appearance. While this piece is a bit on the small side, it can be adjusted from the six inch smallest snap to a 7.5 inch snap location. There are a lot of photos in the reviews, so peep it and get this bad boy on that wrist.

Price: $8.19

5. Cool Steel and Beyond Men’s Stainless Steel Cuff Bracelet

We do have to hand it to this outfit with the name: Cool Steel and Beyond. The polished stainless steel bracelet comes in either black or gold (black is shown). it’s a very clean, simple men’s cuff bracelet that features the open ends, making it easy to get on and off. We do want to mention that several of the reviews talk about it running small (in fact, it’s a very normal sized 7.41 inch bracelet). Some of the reviewers say the piece is malleable enough that they can open it a bit wider when putting on and close it down a bit for safety. Comes in a very nice pouch and box so it’s a great gift idea.

Price: $16.99

6. Coolla Men’s Leather, Rope, Beads Cuff Bracelet

You could call this one a multi-media piece, as it’s got leather, beads, metal and twine in the make up. Basically, it’s three separate bracelets: one is just a leather band; a second band is twisted rope withe metal and beadwork in the center and, finally, the third band is also leather, with more twine and metal and a leaf emblem secured into a metal ring. Coolla presents this adjustable bracelet in a six to eight inch length. More than 90 reviews and they’re almost all super positive.

Price: $8.99

7. Casoty Silver and Black Infinity Men’s Leather Cuff Bracelet

Like the entry above, this is another tri-band men’s leather cuff bracelet. Or men’s silver cuff bracelet. The bands are leather, but the details — and the clasp — are metal alloy. Focal point on the wrist center is the eternity symbol, so it’s a good gift idea for that certain someone who’s part of your life for now (and with an eye toward forever). The eternity symbol is set off on either side by three different shaded metal beads. The two outside bands feature metal accents the further strengthen the silver focus in that part of the bracelet. A very good looking piece but make sure that its long length (8 inches) will accommodate your wrist.

Price: $8.75

8. Ostan Men’s Stainless Steel Dragon Cuff Bracelet

This may be a good gift for the Game of Thrones fan or it might just be good for any reason whatsoever! Twin dragon heads for the ends of this open ended men’s silver cuff bracelet. It’s a stainless steel intertwined presentation but it’s highly polished so it’s pretty bright. This one comes in silver color or stainless silver/gold or stainless gold color. If you want to check out another dragon themed men’s bracelet, take a look at the eighth piece in this list of the 10 Best Cool Men’s Bracelets.

Price: $13.90

9. Giles and Brother Men’s G&B Tag with Hinge Hematite ID Cuff Bracelet

Giles and Brother does its — or, rather, their, since it’s a sister and brother team — thing from New York. Philip Crangi is the designer; he trained at the Rhode Island School of Design and has made pieces for Coach, Jason Wu and others. He and his sister, Giles, started their collaboration in 2001. This piece is pure brass, but it’s coated in hematite, which is a reddish-black iron ore. According to energymuse.com, hematite provides centering and calm feelings. Okay, that’s a bonus. The fact is that you’ll feel and look good with this great looking piece on the wrist.

Price: $115

10. Turquoise Skies Genuine Navajo Sterling Silver Stamped Cuff Bracelet

This is a fantastic looking piece with a pedigree. It’s handmade by Navajo jewelry artist Raymondo Joe, who crafts his pieces in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company is a small business that features artists who live in the Southwest Pueblos and Native reservations. Their mission is to “preserve the future of Native American art and culture.” The artist says this piece “expresses the essence of empowerment.” It’s sterling silver .925 and is 1/2″ wide. It comes in sizes from “tiny” to “huge.” Ships in a “beautiful genuine leather medicine pouch.”

Price: $99-$109 (depending on size selected)

