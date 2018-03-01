Top 15 Best Men’s Sweatpants 2018

We have read that the sweatpants trend is in its fourth year. Okay, that’s great, and keep going. Personally, the sweatpants thing has been a lifelong phase. This is why we are here. We are big believers.

You are here because you want to cop some new sweats. That’s awesome, and we’re pointing out 15 different pants. We’re breaking it down into two categories.

Men’s Sweatpants: How This List Works

If we left it to personal predilection, we might just lean toward focussing on the top 10 styles of mumus or caftans. Certainly we’d zero in on the men’s sweatpants that are really soft and have lots of room. But we know that the Sweatpants Game is more complex than that. One of the chief rules now (or for the last four years, at least) is that you gotta look good in those pants. Ergo:

Comfortable Sweatpants is one category and Joggers is the other.

Comfortable Sweatpants means they’re usually roomier, usually a softer fabric. However, they don’t always have to be sloppy, old school, lay-on-the-couch-pass-the-nachos sweatpants (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Our list, though, emphasizes the sweatpants that will work well, no matter how close or far away you are from the man cave.

Joggers are so named because that’s what they are: sweatpants that are better for exercise. You don’t have to worry about the OG sweatpants fabric flopping around while you’re working on your six minute mile or doing your 100 crunches. Joggers are comfortable and practical for exercise. But they’ve also morphed into the fashion thing, and that’s what we’re focussing on below.

Men’s Sweatpants: A Video Intro

A couple things about this video: one, it’s two years old and, two, it’s about tailored sweatpants. We’re not focussing on tailored sweatpants, although some of the selections below may qualify to be included in that broad category. We’re including the video because it gives some good, general advice on the right fit and how not to wear your sweatpants.

fashionable sweatpants should be a bit roomier up top and more tapered below the knee. You may have noticed this advice applied to other menswear. Jeans, for example. If you take a look at our list of the Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit , you’ll see that room at the top, taper at the bottom is very denim-centric. It’s no coincidence that, like jeans, sweatpants can be worn in many places now that they weren’t suitable for backina day. Black jeans are especially appropriate in just about any context, and we’re suggesting that if they’re done right, men’s sweatpants can work the same way.

One more quick video for some perspective on sweatpants.

— versatile sweatpants are almost always tapered. Or, at least they’re not floppy and too roomy on the bottom. Again, a bit roomier up top is okay. And if you’re going with grey sweatpants, wearing something lighter for a top is usually a sure fire match with the ‘pants.

The thing about sweatpants — whether they’re the roomier kind or the more athletic kind — is that they’re part of the whole athleisure look. Athleisure has meaning, and if you end up with something too roomy…something that bunches up around the ankles…you’ll have to drop the “athletic” from the word. We’re sure you’ll find the right ones to rock in our list of the Top 15 Best Men’s Sweatpants.

Best Men’s Comfortable Sweatpants

1. Starter Open-Bottom Sweatpants

These are a great example of men’s sweatpants that can be roomy and comfortable, while also providing a pretty sleek look. The “open-bottom” refers to the open hem and lack of ribbing or elastic at the cuffs. The Starter sweatpants are 60 percent cotton, 40 percent poly and they do have an adjustable waistband and on-seam pockets. The Starter logo is embroidered on the right hip.

Price: $19.99

2. Nike Club Swoosh Fleece Athletic Pants

These men’s sweatpants are very similar to the first sweats on the list: roomy and comfortable, with a slimming straight leg look. These Nike pants feature pockets at the seams. They’re 80 percent cotton, 20 percent poly. Very good reviews on these: 4.2 stars out of a 5-star rating average.

3. 2(X)IST Ankle Zip Jogger Sweatpant

Price: $30-$199 (depending on size/color selected)

With these men’s sweatpants, we’re veering very close to a hybrid pair: the 2(X)IST Ankle Zip Jogger Sweatpant is double-named, for heck’s sake. We’re including them in the Comfortable Sweatpants portion of the list because these are roomy enough up top to qualify. They’ve got the tapered look from the knee down and, even more, the zippered cuffs at the ankles. They feature a snap closure and a hidden fly zipper and drawstring, as well as zippered front slant pockets and a back zippered welt pocket. Material is 60 percent cotton, 20 percent poly and 20 percent rayon.

Price: $57.19-$68 (depending on size/color selected)

4. Under Armour Rival Fleece Pants

The Under Armour Rival Fleece Pants are a great example of a good looking Comfortable Sweatpants that you really need to wear well so you don’t end up with a sloppier look. If you wear them too long, the bottoms will bunch up and your look will lean more toward old school slouchin’ around. If they’re worn properly — with the “break” of the pants just at the shoe tops — you’ll retain the good looking athleisure vibe. These men’s sweats are 80 percent cotton, 20 percent poly and they feature a ribbed waistband with an internal drawcord. They do have hand pockets and the interior is soft brushed material for comfort. These get very good reviews, with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average.

5. Champion Jersey Sweatpant

Price: $33.74-$97.76 (depending on size/color selected)

You can’t really argue with a product that gets so many positive reviews. These men’s sweatpants from Champion have more than 2,440 customer reviews and a extremely solid 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. Champion calls these a “closed bottom jersey pant” which refers to the banded leg bottoms and the jersey material. Depending on which color you get — there are nine different colors available — the sweatpants range from either 100 percent cotton to a 60/40 blend or a 90/10 blend. They feature a drawstring closure. These do feature an “athletic fit” so they’re not quite as roomy as the old school sweats (which is a good thing).

6. Adidas Originals Camo Sweatpants

Price: $12.89-$41.99 (depending on size/color selected)

Yes, they’ve got quite the look. These men’s sweats from Adidas are fleece in 83 percent cotton, 17 percent poly. They’ve got an elastic closure and a draw cord on the ribbed waist. They feature a slim, tapered look with no elastic on the ankle cuffs. The sweats have side pockets that lay flat. Medium size Adidas logo in white on the leg. Another terrific pair of men’s sweats from Adidas have a regular fit with a tapered leg. Essentially, they’re sweatpants that have a nice, clean, smart look. They’re sometimes tough to find in all sizes, so you may have to check back.

7. Puma Contrast Pants

Price: $64.95-$159.95 (depending on size/color selected)

Another smart looking pair of men’s sweatpants, this time with the Cat logo on the front thigh and the rear near the waist. Puma’s Contrast Pants are so called simply because they have a wide stripe along the leg that contrasts with the main color of the sweatpants. These feature a somewhat tapered leg from the knee to the ankle, which is an open design (no elastic at the hems). They’re 100 percent polyster with an elastic closure. Available in three colors, shown in black and white.

Price: $18.99-$69.95 (depending on size/color selected)

Best Men’s Joggers

8. Zanerobe Sureshot Chino Joggers

From the Aussie company Zanerobe, these men’s joggers are very much a member of the athleisure family. The Sureshot Joggers can be worn for active wear, but they probably have more chill DNA in them than anything. These joggers are 98 percent cotton, two percent Spandex and they feature a drawstring waistband and elasticized ankle cuffs. They are a drop-crotch design, which is on trend. They’ve got two slant pockets in front and in the back one flap pocket and one welt pocket. They don’t have a lot of reviews (less than 60) but the rating average is a 4.1 out of 5-stars. From one reviewer: “The drawstring makes you feel like you’re getting away with wearing your PJ’s in public, and the elastic at the bottom holds the shape together, the way skinnier pants would, so they’re stylish.”

Price: $99

9. Southpole Fleece Marled Jogger Pant

These men’s jogger sweatpants are marled, meaning they’ve got a texturized look and feel. In the fashion industry, marled typically refers to a way of twisting the different colored yarns which gives a multi-tone effect. The fabric of the Southpole Fleece Joggers is 100 percent poly. They’ve got an elastic waist with a drawstring tie, and banded ankle cuffs. Slanted hand pockets in front and a single patch pocket with logo in the back. These joggers are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and they get great reviews: out of more than 1,100 reviews, customers give these men’s joggers a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. They’re available in 15 different colors, shown in grey marled. A good looking top to go with this the Southpole marled t-shirt with color block waist and chest pocket (around $15).

10. True Religion Runner Pants

Price: $8.38-$56 (depending on size/color selected)

True Religion is the somewhat legendary denim specialist that also dips a sartorial toe into many other styles of men’s and women’s fashion. These Runner Pants are joggers that are made in a “runner fit,” which is to say they’re not bagging all over the place and they have a slim-style cut. The pants have a grommeted drawstring tie at the waist and the ankle cuffs are banded. They’re 100 percent cotton and they do feature the True Religion logo of a horseshoe, here in a metallic material on the front thigh. Three colors available: jet black, solid navy and, as shown, heather grey. True Religion also makes a pair of blue relaxed velvet joggers, which add a little more to the funky element, if that’s your thing.

11. Champion Retro Fleece Joggers

Price: $128-$149 (depending on size/color selected)

We’re assuming that Champion is calling these “retro” because they are, basically, the old school style sweats with an elastic waist and drawstring closure. They are up to date in the men’s joggers department because they’re tapered and finished with cinched cuffs at the ankles. They’re 50 percent cotton, 50 percent poly. The Champion joggers feature triple stitching for reinforced seams and they do have “onseam” pockets. They come in four different colors, shown in navy heather. The classic Champion “C” logo is featured at lower pocket level on a front thigh.

Price: $14.16-$38.55 (depending on size/color selected)

12. Under Armour Rival Fleece Joggers

Very similar to the Rival Fleece Pants from Under Armour, but these are joggers. These men’s sweatpants feature the tapered leg and the ribbed ankles. They’re made of 80 percent cotton, 20 percent poly in a mid-weight 280g fleece. The waist is ribbed with an external drawcord and the interior of the material is brushed for comfort and features UA’s “Coldgear” technology, designed to keep the wearer warm and, according to UA, “eliminates the need to wear heavy, bulky gear in cold weather.” They get really strong reviews, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average. Available in nine different colors, shown in midnight navy/white.

13. Adidas Soccer Tiro 17 Training Pants

Price: $24.99-$75.18 (depending on size/color selected)

Despite the name — Soccer Tiro 17 Training Pants — these are men’s jogger sweatpants and they provide a really slim look. The pants are 100 percent poly double knit and they feature Adidas’s ventilated “climacool” for dryness and coolness. They’ve got front zip pockets and the lower legs are ribbed for a snug fit and they feature zippers at the ankle hems. A very popular pant with customers, averaging 4.5 out of 5-stars. These come in 22 different colors.

Price: $29-$119.50 (depending on size/color selected)

14. Mooncolour Jogging Harem Pants

These are the lowest priced men’s sweatpants of the list. These men’s joggers get very good reviews, with more than 1,100 reviews and a 4 out of 5-star rating average. They do feature a slight drop crotch and the legs taper to the elastic ribbed ankles. The waist is elastic and the drawstring is on the exterior. Mooncolour recommends buying one size larger if you don’t want a slim fit. They do have slanted front pockets. Available in 10 different colors, and some come in capri length. These are very popular, with more than 1,100 reviews and a 4 out of 5-star rating average.

15. Nike Cuffed Joggers

Price: $14.99-$18.99 (depending on size selected)

A very good looking pair of men’s joggers from Nike. The material is “cotton jersey” so it’s got a soft, lightweight feel. The waistband is elastic and it’s slimmer than many other joggers’ waistbands in the list. It does have a drawstring tie. Also has both slanted side pockets and a back pocket. The legs are tapered and the ankle hems are ribbed cuffs. They come in seven colors, shown in dark grey.

Price: $33.95-$91.36 (depending on size/color selected)